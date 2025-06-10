Samsung Galaxy G Fold: The Triple-Fold is here, but with a drawback

Samsung is about to transform the foldable phone industry with its most advanced device, the Galaxy G Fold, which is the company’s first tri-fold phone. After so much speculation and hints over the past few years, this bold device is almost ready for launch. At the same time, while big fans of technology are interested in the screen size and hinges, early reports indicate that charging will be quite slow.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold: Triple the screen

When the device is unfolded, the Galaxy G Fold is set to give you a massive 9.96-inch display that’s almost like a small tablet for productivity, creative works, and entertainment. Since both outside edges of the screen fold in, the device is protected and looks advanced. Support for the S Pen may also be coming with the G Fold, showing that it has the potential to become a sought-after gadget for those who use tech for work and art.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold Charging: 25W speed may hold it back

The foldable Samsung Galaxy G Fold seems to be using only 25W wired charging, even in its premium version. This is the same fast charging speed that you get on Galaxy Fold devices as well as on some mid-range Samsung handsets. However, rivals such as Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate offer 66W fast charging and Samsung’s Galaxy A56 comes with 45W charging.

Since it folds and includes a 10-inch display, the 25W power charging is enough to cause charging fears and slower charging for power users. Samsung’s main concern is making the battery last long, but in a few years, customers might expect a device of this standard to charge more quickly.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold may have limited launch and premium pricing

Initial reports claim that Galaxy G Fold will likely first appear in China and South Korea, and its availability for the rest of the world might depend on how it is received. Since the device is both complex and most likely expensive to produce, it’s appropriate that only a small number are released for now.

No exact details on pricing have come out yet, but experts say the G Fold will be priced between $3,000 and $3,500 in the US (Rs 2.56-2.99 lakh), which is much higher than any top-of-the-line mainstream phone. At the given price, the G Fold seems intended for trendsetters, experts in technology, and anyone in demand of the newest features.

Is the Galaxy G Fold a game changer or a niche luxury?

The Galaxy G Fold shows great progress for foldable displays, but its slow charging time could frustrate people who look for exceptional performance. Like the first-generation Galaxy Fold, it appears that the new phone will reveal Samsung’s technical skills rather than try to appeal to everyone.

If they get positive feedback, Samsung may increase where the phones are available and fix initial issues in the next releases. Currently, the Galaxy G Fold gives us a hint at what phones will look like in years to come with folding that happens twice.



