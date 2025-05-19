Samsung is a leader in the smartphone industry. Samsung phones are giving a tough competition to the iconic iPhone. Samsung is creating a broad selection of Galaxy phones that satisfy the needs of consumers across the board. Most selling phones from the lineup include the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy A35 5G. Galaxy phones from Samsung come with standout designs, high-performing capabilities, and easy-to-use features. Samsung phones from the latest collection provide all the advanced technology, camera quality, and dependability, offering the highest standards available in a Galaxy device. These Samsung phones are among the most popular options in the year 2025. Here are the Top 5 Samsung phones in 2025 and why each one earns its place among the best, along with one extraordinary feature for each.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features the latest and most innovative technology inside and out. It features a 6.9-inch anti-glare AMOLED screen, an impressive 200MP camera array, and an integrated S Pen for precise note-taking and drawing. Its integration of Galaxy AI highlights the phone’s real-time call translation, AI-powered photo editing, and voice command functionality across apps, stamping it as the smartest and most adaptable Samsung smartphone to date.

Extraordinary feature

Powered by Galaxy AI, Samsung’s newest flagship supports translation during phone conversations and hands-free voice control within various apps.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

The S25 Plus delivers many of the same flagship features as the Ultra at a significantly lower cost point, making it a top choice for the majority of users. It comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and multiple high-performance cameras. Its most notable point is offering top-notch performance and long-lasting battery life, making high-end capabilities more accessible.

Extraordinary feature

Flagship performance and battery in a slim, lightweight design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the best foldable yet, featuring a 7.6-inch expandable screen that allows you to work, browse, and play as though you’re using a full-sized tablet. Samsung made the Z Fold 6 thinner and lighter than ever and added the latest Galaxy AI technology for powerful multitasking, automatic notes summarizing and real-time language translation. Switching effortlessly between phone and full-screen display modes lets you maximize your work tasks on a foldable device.

Extraordinary feature

Multi-window, PC-like productivity on a foldable tablet enriched by intelligent Samsung AI.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Users who appreciate innovation and a stylish form factor will enjoy the compact and foldable design with a 3.4-inch external display found on the Z Flip 6. It lets you easily perform actions on the smaller screen or within the FlexWindow even when the phone is closed. A unique feature of Z Flip 6 is the AI-controlled Flex Mode that adjusts the interface and enables new photography possibilities.

Extraordinary feature

Flex Mode enables users to work and capture images hands-free.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

The Galaxy A35 5G offers Samsung’s best design and flagship features at a surprisingly low price. It features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, as well as a capable triple camera setup and a strong 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone stands out for delivering flagship-grade technology and having cutting-edge features like AI photography in an easily accessible package.

Extraordinary feature:

Flagship-level features are an affordable option.

Samsung Phone Price (India, May 2025) Why It’s a Most Sold Phone Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs.1,29,999 (256GB) Top-tier flagship with the best camera, performance, and Galaxy AI features. Popular among power users and creators. Galaxy S25 Plus Rs.1,17,999 (256GB, approx.) Flagship experience in a slimmer, lighter body; great for users wanting premium features without Ultra’s bulk. Galaxy Z Fold 6 Rs.1,24,299 (Amazon offer) Best foldable phone with tablet-sized display and PC-like multitasking; attracts productivity-focused buyers. Galaxy Z Flip 6 Rs.97,999 (Spring Sale) Most compact foldable with Flex Mode and AI features; highly popular for its style and unique design. Galaxy A35 5G Rs.21,097 (8GB+128GB) Affordable 5G phone with flagship-inspired design and AI camera features; best-seller in the mid-range segment.



These phones represent the best of Samsung in 2025, each excelling in its category with at least one extraordinary feature that sets it apart from the rest.





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.