Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Another disappointing smartphone with minimal upgrades?

Samsung is getting ready to introduce the Galaxy M36 5G in India, but initial leaks and formal teasers indicate that this model could be nothing more than a repeat of the Galaxy M35 5G launched in the country last year. In spite of the hype created by Amazon teasers, and a Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M36 5G seems to be another recycled hardware mid-range phone with insignificant tweaks. Read further to know all the flaws about the Samsung Galaxy M36.

Samsung Galaxy M36: Familiar design, same old chipset

The teaser of Amazon reveals a triple-camera layout placed vertically at the back, a design an all too familiar sight in the mid-range line-up of Samsung devices. The M36 does not have much to be excited about in its looks or photography, as there is little to set it apart uniquely compared to either the previous version of the phone or other low-cost offerings by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M36: No real performance leap

Geekbench listing shows that the Galaxy M36 5G also uses an Exynos 1380 chipset which also features in the M35. The thing is that Samsung promotes an enhanced AI performance on devices, when the fundamental hardware has not been changed. It has a score of 1004 on single core, and the multi-core score is 2886, which hardly promises any performance trigger. The device is also being sold alongside only 6GB of RAM, and that is at a minimum in this category and definitely not future proof.

Samsung Galaxy M36 has lack of innovation

Samsung itself has not disclosed any significant details about the display, camera setup or battery size- leaving it up to speculations whether it will see any real upgrades or not. The emphasis on the AI features feels more like a marketing term than a serious step forward, as the hardware base is not changed.

Galaxy F36 5G: More of the same

The next Samsung Galaxy F36 5G, which was seen on the Google Play Console, appears to take the exact same formula (Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB RAM, and a vertical-aligned triple rear camera). The waterdrop-style notch and the pixel resolution of 1080 x 2340 are quite common aspects, and there is nothing that illustrates well that this model will be a winner in an already saturated mid-range sector.

Conclusion

Samsung appears ready to sit back on Galaxy M36 5G, F36 5G, as it has little update and is not sincerely innovative, as the company suggests. To the consumer expecting an out-and-out advance in performance, design, or features, such launches will be a disappointment - not to speak of those that are in a higher price range.



