Samsung Galaxy S24 FE now available for Rs33,000: Grab the deal on Amazon

Massive price reduction on Amazon India has made Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G one of the most affordable mid-range smartphones under 35,000. The phone, initially priced at 59,999, can now be picked up at about 33,000 following bank offers and discounts. Personally, I believe this makes the Galaxy S24 FE a great option available to consumers who can afford a good AMOLED screen, good performance, and a competent camera system without spending a fortune.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Price on Amazon India

Original Price: Rs59,999

Discounted Price: Rs34,499

Advertisment

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been initially priced at Rs59,999, but now the company offers it at a very attractive and discounted price of Rs34,499 on Amazon India. Customers are also able to lower the price to about Rs33,499 with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank discount. Moreover, the exchange offer can offer customers up to Rs31,000 value based on the condition and model of the traded device. To make the buying experience even easier, EMI plans and protection cover like screen damage protection plans and extended warranty are also provided at an additional price. The Galaxy S24 FE is a great option to consider when one wants to experience a high-quality AMOLED display, powerful performance, and flexible cameras at an affordable cost.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 2400e chipset RAM & Storage 8GB RAM; 128GB or 256GB storage Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS), 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto (3x optical zoom, OIS) Front Camera 10MP wide-angle Battery 4,700mAh with 25W fast charging Operating System Android 14 with One UI Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Water & Dust Resistance IP68 Dimensions & Weight 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4 mm; Approx 213g Colours Various colours available

When it comes to a well-balanced smartphone with an eye-catching screen, excellent cameras, and good performance, the Galaxy S24 FE at about Rs33,000 on Amazon is a hot deal that can be grabbed immediately, that is, before the release of its new counterpart Galaxy S25 FE.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.