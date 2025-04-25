Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: The next big step in foldable phones

As one of the most anticipated foldable phones of 2025, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is set to bring a number of upgrades that make it a standout in a crowded smartphone market today. The Flip 7 is intended to be a practical improvement and premium design, with style for those who want something different to a regular smartphone.

What makes the Galaxy Z Flip 7 special?

The most impressive upgrade of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is its larger 4-inch cover display, up from the 3.4-inch screen on the previous model. With this redesigned cover screen, you get almost an edge-to edge experience offering you much more space to check notifications, respond to messages, control music and even run full apps without even needing to open the phone. This makes doing the daily tasks quicker and more convenient than on other flip phones or even many standard smartphones.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 standout feature: Cover display

The one thing that stands out about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is its enlarged 4-inch AMOLED cover display. Most flip phones only offer the ability to see basic notifications on the outside, but this flip phone has a larger screen that lets you interact with apps, take high quality selfies using the main camera, and access widgets for weather, health and more all while the phone is closed. The Flip 7 is a practical tool that saves time and battery and makes the Flip 7 feel like two devices in one: a compact phone and a mini tablet.

What’s different in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from other phones?

There are many ways in which Galaxy Z Flip 7 is different from regular smartphones.

Foldable Design: Thanks to its half folded structure, this is much more pocket friendly when compared to the similar screen size phones.

Improved Hinge : The hinge design has been improved to enhance folding smoothness and reduce the amount of creasing, while the use of stronger materials such as Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 also helps.

Performance: The Flip 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset which gives the top tier performance for multitasking, gaming and AI features. The up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage means it should have no problems handling demanding tasks.

More Efficient Displays Lead To Longer Battery Life: It is driven by a 4,300mAh battery, and thanks to more efficient displays, users can expect longer battery life compared to the previous models.

Running on Android 15 and Samsung’s One UI 7 or 8, the Flip 7 will come with new AI enhancements, improved multitasking, and foldable specific features such as Flex Mode, which enables you to use the top and bottom halves of the screen in different tasks.

Conclusion

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a big, functional cover display, durable, and powerful. A unique approach to portability and premium features leads to the creation of a full sized phone that can fit into a pocket and an even more useful cover screen. With these upgrades, the Flip 7 is anything but more foldable, it’s something completely relieving that is ahead of any traditional smartphone.

