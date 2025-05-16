Samsung S25 Edge: Finally ahead of iPhone?

If you are willing to spend more than 1 lakh rupees on a smartphone, then the option is almost always “iPhone” in India. Apple has had that monopoly in the market for years. Apple’s powerful brand, great iOS experience, and cool product design are making it the choice of premium buyers. However,now the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is launched. Samsung now has a flagship phone that really stands out from the crowd and is taking up the iPhone’s market share.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge different?

At 5.8mm thick, and lighter than any iPhone currently available, the Galaxy S25 edge is Samsung’s slimmest flagship to date. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a real engineering marvel due to its unbelievably thin 5.8mm chassis which makes it one of the slimmest Samsung smartphones ever produced. This ultra-thin profile is seen without compromising strength and performance.

S25 Edge brings a premium titanium frame that not only manages to make the device a lightweight 163 grams but also makes the device extremely durable and truly upscale looking. This one is small but mighty, despite its ultra-skinny form factor, packing in the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, with up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. This means seamless multitasking, quick gaming experience, and all-round performance.

Compared with the 60Hz Super Retina XDR display of the iPhone, the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (120Hz adaptive refresh rate) on the phone is brighter, detailed, showing over-the-top vibrant colors, and silky-smooth visuals. The sense of immersion and seamlessness of experience is greater regardless of whether you are watching videos, playing games, or scrolling social media .

Although many purchase the Apple iPhones for the brand name, the iPhone cannot compete in terms of features with the S25 Edge. Samsung’s latest flagship is like a pocket computer, you can always carry with you, that provides up to date Galaxy AI capabilities, brighter and more immersive display, industry-leading camera system, all within a body that is thinner and lighter than any iPhone you can buy today. The Galaxy S25 Edge will give you the best of both worlds.

Samsung vs iPhone

Feature Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Latest iPhones (iPhone 16, iPhone 17 Slim/Air, iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max) Who Has the Edge? Thickness 5.8 mm iPhone 16: 7.8 mm; iPhone 17 Slim/Air: ~6.2 mm (expected); Pro/Pro Max: 8.25 mm S25 Edge is the thinnest flagship Weight 163 g iPhone 16: 170 g; iPhone 17 Slim/Air: 163 g (expected); Pro Max: 221 g S25 Edge is lighter or matches thinnest iPhone Display 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1440 x 3120 px, 120Hz, 2600 nits peak iPhone 16: 6.1"/6.7" Super Retina XDR, 60Hz, 2000 nits; iPhone 17 Slim: 6.65" OLED, 120Hz (expected) S25 Edge: bigger, brighter, faster refresh Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite (4.47GHz) iPhone 16: A18; iPhone 17 Slim/Air: A19 (expected); Pro: A17 Pro Both are top-tier; S25 Edge has higher RAM RAM 12GB iPhone 16: 8GB1; iPhone 17 Slim/Air: 8GB (expected) S25 Edge offers more RAM Storage Options 256GB / 512GB iPhone 16: 128/256/512GB; iPhone 17 Slim/Air: 128/256/512GB (expected) Comparable Main Camera 200MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide, 8K video iPhone 16: 12MP dual; iPhone 17 Slim/Air: 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide (expected) S25 Edge: much higher resolution, more advanced features Front Camera 12MP, 4K video 12MP, 4K video Comparable Battery 3,900mAh, 25W fast charging, wireless charging iPhone 16: ~3,500mAh; iPhone 17 Slim/Air: slightly smaller (expected), MagSafe wireless S25 Edge: slightly bigger, faster charging Operating System Android 15, One UI 7, Galaxy AI iOS 18 (iPhone 16), iOS 19 (iPhone 17 Slim/Air, expected), Apple AI User preference; both focus on AI features Build/Frame Premium titanium, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max: Titanium, Ceramic Shield Both use titanium; S25 Edge is slimmer Design Ultra-slim, punch-hole, minimal bezels, 3 colours iPhone 16: more colors, classic design; iPhone 17 Slim/Air: thinner, minimal bezels S25 Edge: bolder, thinner, modern look Price (US/India) $1,099 / Rs.1,09,999 iPhone 16: $799+; iPhone 17 Slim/Air: TBA; Pro Max: $1,199+ / Rs1,39,900 S25 Edge is premium but undercuts Pro Max

Why are users shifting to Samsung and Android?

One big reason people are reconsidering Samsung over iPhone is software support. Samsung now offers longer Android updates, regular security patches, and smart AI features like live translation and automation. This means the Galaxy S25 Edge can stay fresh and useful for years, matching or even surpassing the iPhone’s longevity. Moreover the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with a premium smartphone, with its feather-light titanium frame that is thinner than any phone before it. This device is not only fashionable, but is also lightweight (it’s just 5.8mm thick, and weighs only 163 grams), durable, and really upscale in fact. The use of titanium also yields the phone great strength and durability, so you get something slim without loss of a good build quality or protection.

Verdict: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is changing the game

If you ask around about a phone costing more than Rs1 lakh you want to buy in 2025, you can no longer exclude the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge among the most efficient smartphones. It is a mix of adopting the latest design concepts, impressive specifications, and future-ready features that have made it a premium Android device. For innovation, value, and a phone that lasts, the buyers now have Samsung with a clear win on the edge over the iPhone.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.