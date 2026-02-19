Tecno Camon 50 Series listed ahead of MWC 2026_ Specs, cameras and price revealed

Tecno has officially listed the Tecno Camon 50 Series on its global website ahead of its preview at MWC 2026, with Tecno Camon 50 Series pre-orders opening in select markets from February 23. Its products consist of the Camon 50 and the Camon 50 Pro, both appealing to mid-range photography enthusiasts with an excellent AMOLED display, huge battery and multiple-purpose optics at discounted prices (Rs24000-Rs31,000).

Design & display excellence

As part of the Tecno Camon 50 Series specs, both models feature 6.78-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming and multimedia. The two models have 6.78-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED displays (1,208x2,644, 144Hz refresh) that allow them to play games, enjoy vibrant media content smoothly. The Pro is 162.37 x 76.97 x 7.38 mm in size, comes in six colours Moonlight Black, Malachite Green, Nebula Titanium, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, Ethereal Blue. The Camon 50 (162.37x77.17x7.53 mm) comes in Mint Cream. Multimedia is improved with dual Dolby Atmos speakers.

Tecno Camon 50 Series performance and battery

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon 50 Series performance is driven by the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both run on the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset (up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, with the option of 16GB virtual RAM), both are solid in terms of multitasking. The 6,150mAh battery will have a 5 year life cycle and 45W quick charge so the phone is reliable all day. Its connectivity is 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, NFC, FM radio, USB-C OTG, and ambient light, compass, and IR remote sensors.

Tecno Camon 50 camera features

The highlight remains the Tecno Camon 50 camera features, with the Pro variant offering a 50MP OIS sensor, 3x telephoto lens, and ultra-wide camera for portrait and low-light photography. The Camon 50 Pro has a triple rear, 50MP primary (1/1.56 sensor + OIS), 50MP 3x telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide and 32MP front. The Camon 50 has 50MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide rear, 32MP selfie. They are both adapted at low-light and portraits, with the use of the Tecno imaging algorithms.

Tecno Camon 50 Series price and pre orders

The Tecno Camon 50 Series price starts at around Rs 24,000 for the standard model, while Tecno Camon 50 Series pre-orders have already begun in markets like Kenya. Tecno pre-orders in Kenya have a starting price of KES 34,999 (Rs24,000) Camon 50, and KES 38,999 (Rs27,000) Pro (ex-VAT). KES 37,500 (Rs26,000) and KES 44,000 (Rs31,000) are listed by Priceinkenya. Clean software is brought by HiOS 16 on Android 16. Q2 2026 was launched after MWC, it competed with Realme P5 and Vivo V70 in the Rs25,000-Rs35,000 bracket. In the Rs 25,000–35,000 bracket, the Tecno lineup positions itself as a strong option in the Tecno Camon 50 vs mid-range phones category against rivals like Realme and Vivo.

The Camon 50 line makes Tecno a pioneer of camera-midrange with superior displays and life cycles at low prices- ideal to content creators and everyday drivers who are waiting until the rest of the world goes global.



