TECNO slimmest 5G phone set to launch in India before iPhone 17 Air

Emerging smartphone brand TECNO is planning to make a big jump in the high-end smartphone thin market in India with the world's slimmest 5G smartphone in the curvy form. It has been expected to be launched prior to the release of the much-anticipated iPhone 17 Air, and should change the global perception of TECNO, that is, a low-cost brand, to a legitimate player in the world of flagships. I think it is a very smart move since the market is dominated by the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air, especially concerning the sleek-looking futuristic design with powerful features priced around Rs.80,000.

TECNO slimmest 5G phone: World’s slimmest curved 5G smartphone

Techno originally hinted at the gadget during MWC 2025 as a futuristic gadget, codenamed Spark Slim, and its rightly impressive 5.75mm thickness. Commercially unmodified, this would make it the thinnest 5G phone in the world and defeat Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with its 5.8mm body. This type of design is not only eye-catching but also makes the brand stand out among high-end smartphone buyers who seek innovation as opposed to performance.

TECNO ultra-slim phone 2025: Display and build quality

The design that Tecno previewed has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen, with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz, and 4500 nits maximum brightness. This is an outright attack on Samsung display market, however, ultra slim construction and curved edges shall be an attraction that could make a niche of its own. And on top of that, it is also rumoured to have stainless steel and recycled aluminum construction, so durability comes hand in hand with sustainability, which is becoming more valued by eco-minded users.

TECNO premium smartphone camera: Camera expectations

The rumour is that TECNO flagship will have a dual camera of 50MP, and this feature will enable photographers perform a variety of activities. The front camera will be 13MP used in selfies and video calls and social media users. Although not officially announced yet, combined with the camera software powered by AI this might allow TECNO to offer pro-grade imaging capabilities in this extremely thin smart phone rivalling Samsung and Apple.

TECNO smartphone battery performance

Nevertheless, in spite of its super-slim form factor, TECNO is said to be exacting a 5,200mAh battery, which would be an impressive piece of work should it be true. The chipset information is not available yet, although analysts believe that it will have a flagship-grade processor that can compete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or MediaTek Dimensity 9500. The phone will need to offer even good performance regarding gaming, connectivity (5G), and multi-tasking, to justify a high price.

TECNO smartphone price in India

With an estimated retail price of 80,000, TECNO is attempting to enter the high-end smartphone games with the utmost possible ambition. This will place it on par with the iPhone 17 Air (predicted at ₹78,700) and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (1,09,999). Disrupting the likes of Samsung and competing against Apple domestically, TECNO is in all probability sending out signals that it is more than a low-end and medium-end brand in India.

The new TECNO slimmest 5G smartphone presents a milestone in the brand. Not only the ultra-thin design but also it is about TECNO to challenge the global leaders in the ultra-premium smartphone field directly. Having a curved AMOLED display, flagship-level materials, and camera improvements, TECNO is looking to blow stereotypes. The launch promises a new form of perception of TECNO, not only an innovative brand in the budget segment, but also a challenger brand capable of challenging the Apple-Samples duopoly at the premium end.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.