The Nothing Phone 4a series is tipped to launch on March 5, making it one of the earliest upcoming Nothing phones in India this year. Nothing is preparing to launch its Phone 4a series as early as March 5, 2026 without a flagship, instead of making mid-range upgrades to the Phone 3a series. CEO Carl Pei has hinted at substantial changes, and leaks have given information about the Phone 4a and 4a Pro, which are probably Flipkart exclusives in India.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro specifications

According to leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro specifications include a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset and triple 50MP cameras, with a rumored Nothing Phone 4a price in India of Rs41,999. The Phone 4a Pro is said to have a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate to display smoother images. Based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (or 7-series, such as 7s Gen 4 according to some tips), it supports up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage to support multitasking and gaming like flagships. The battery has a 5,080mAh that is compatible with fast charging, and the cameras consist of a triple 50MP rear (main + ultra-wide + macro/tele) and a 50MP front shooter that is capable of providing portraits of a pro level. Predict Glyph lights evolution, Nothing OS 4 on Android 16 and vibrant colors such as pink. India pricing: Rs41,999.

Phone 4a: Value-Focused Balance

The core Nothing Phone 4a features focus on a large AMOLED screen, fast charging and a clean Android 16-based Nothing OS experience. The 120Hz 6.82-inch AMOLED of the Pro is replicated in the base Phone 4a, which has Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 8/12GB RAM, and 128/256GB storage- good enough to use daily and enjoy light gaming. It has a bigger battery capacity of 5,500mAh and 80W of charge to get through the day. There are 64MP main, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide rear, and 32MP selfie-versatile cameras, which can be used to capture zoom and landscape shots. Clear design, eSIM functionality, and software benefits are still there. Expected price: Rs31,999 in India.

Feature Nothing Phone 4a (Expected) Nothing Phone 4a Pro (Expected) Display 6.82-inch AMOLED, 120Hz ​ 6.82-inch AMOLED, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / 7s Gen 4 RAM/Storage Up to 12GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 ​ Up to 12GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 64MP main + 50MP tele + 8MP UW ​ Triple 50MP (main + UW + macro/tele) ​ Front Camera 32MP ​ 50MP ​ Battery/Charging 5,500mAh, 80W fast ​ 5,080mAh, fast charging ​ Software Nothing OS 4 (Android 16) ​ Nothing OS 4 (Android 16) ​ Price in India Rs31,999 Rs41,999

Nothing Phone 4a launch and expectations

Leaks indicate a world launch in March 2026, perhaps at MWC Barcelona, and India shortly afterwards- much sooner than the 3a series. There is no singular focus on specific Pro/base performance and battery differences that would attract fashionable users to clean UI and unique Glyph designs without the flagship prices.

With pricing between Rs30,000 and Rs40,000, the Nothing Phone 4a vs Pixel 9a battle could shape India’s premium mid-range market in 2026. The devices are expected to be sold as Nothing Phone 4a Flipkart exclusives in India, similar to earlier Nothing launches.

These mid-ranged might reestablish Rs30000-Rs40000 competition with Pixel 9a or Galaxy A56, with a blend of innovation and value- wait to be officially teased. While these details are based on Nothing Phone 4a leaks, the company is expected to confirm design and specs soon.

