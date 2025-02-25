Users can now get OnePlus 12R under Rs 20,000 through Amazon deal: Check the details

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13R smartphone in January, which is the successor of last year's OnePlus 12R. A month after the release of the 13R, the OnePlus 12R is available at its cheapest price ever. If you're looking for a mid-range smartphone that is full of amazing features, you have some good luck.

Advertisment

OnePlus 12R Key Highlights

This phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a seamless 120Hz refresh rate, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a powerful 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Let's explore the existing discount deals available on the OnePlus 12R phone.

OnePlus 12R Offer Price

Advertisment

At the launch, the OnePlus 12R was available at Rs 39,999 for the starting model and Rs 42,999 for the 256GB model. If you are seeking generous storage and have your eyes set on the 256GB model, today's a great time to buy.

Amazon is giving an amazing 23 percent discount that brings the cost down to Rs 32,999. And then, if you are lucky, you can get another Rs 3,000 discount from your bank as well, bringing the effective cost down to Rs 29,999.

For those planning to upgrade their existing smartphone, Amazon is also providing a stunning exchange offer of up to Rs 22,800. That way, you can further reduce the price of the OnePlus 12R. For instance, if you get Rs 12,000 for your old phone via the exchange, you'll be paying just Rs 18,000. Remember, however, that the actual exchange value will vary based on the condition of your old phone.

Advertisment

OnePlus 12R Specifications

The OnePlus 12R comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO 4 technology, and HDR10+ support, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Running on OxygenOS 14, which is built on Android 14, it is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

You can opt for either 8GB or 16GB RAM variants, with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The phone comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging.

Advertisment

The camera setup at the back consists of a 50MP primary sensor with autofocus and optical image stabilization (Sony IMX89), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie shooter is a 16MP front-facing camera.

The connectivity features on the phone are a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and the phone supports Dolby Atmos sound. Dimensions of the phone are 75.3mm wide, 8.8mm thick, and 207g in weight.

Also read: GTA 6 Leaked Project ‘ROME’ by Rockstar Games Hints at Map Updates Similar to Fortnite

Advertisment

iPhone 17 series to get all new camera design, details leaked

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launching on February 27: Here’s What to Expect