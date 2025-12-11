Vivo X300 vs iPhone 17_ Almost alike yet differently priced

The Vivo X300 and iPhone 17 are similar in that they have flagship performance, both having powerful chipsets and easy user interactions in playing games and other daily activities. Their attitude towards features and ecosystem, however, is very different. The Vivo X300 has significantly bigger battery capacity, higher choices of charge, and a more adaptable triple-camera setup, which comes with a 200MP primary sensor and enhanced zoom features. It is highly customised and flexible as well because it is based on Android.

The iPhone 17 is oriented towards the perfect compatibility with the Apple ecosystem, regular software updates, and video recording of the highest quality, but with a lesser battery capacity and slower charging. Although both phones are quite good at their respective ends, Vivo X300 is more hardware and value oriented, whereas the iPhone 17 is more ecosystem and long-term oriented. Read further to know a detailed comparison between Vivo X300 vs iPhone 17.

Vivo X300 vs iPhone 17: Performance, battery, and everyday usability

The Vivo X300 and the iPhone 17 are the best in their latest chipsets. Vivo X300 is powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC, which is smooth in handling heavy gaming and running multiple tasks. The iPhone 17 has the A19 chip with similar performance and power, both in its daily functions and in application demanding services.

Vivo X300 Battery & Charging:

X300 is equipped with a 6,040mAh battery, with both wired and wireless charging of 90W and 40W respectively. This translates to longer battery life even with extensive usage, and extremely rapid recharge that is perfect to users that are always on the move, or require a quick recharge.

iPhone 17 Battery & Charging:

The iphone 17 has fewer batteries, and more sluggish charging (25W wired, 15W wireless). The Ecosystem optimisation of Apple can take care of the battery management, yet it is not able to compete with the stamina of the X300 or its charge rate.

User Benefit:

When battery life and rapid charging are the key factors, Vivo X300 is the definite victor. The iPhone 17 is a good option to those users who appreciate the Apple ecosystem and seamless software.

Vivo X300 vs iPhone 17: Photography

Vivo X300 Cameras:

The X300 has a triple rear, with 200MP main (OIS), 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP periscope ( 3x zoom) telephotos. The rear camera is an autofocus 50MP sensor. Zeiss optical and tuning are used to guarantee high-quality photos and videos with the option of 4K/120fps recording in cases of videographers.

iPhone 17 Cameras:

The iPhone 17 features a 48 MP camera (main and ultrawide) and 18 MP autofocus on the front. Although the sensor sizes are smaller, Apple software is providing reliable and high resolution photos and videos, and the video performance is high in the industry.

User Benefit:

X300 is ideal for photography fans and makers who desire to have flexibility in shooting. The iPhone 17 is an option that should be offered to the users who tend to rely on the same results and the best video recording quality.

Vivo X300 vs iPhone 17: Ecosystem and long-term experience

Vivo X300 Ecosystem:

The Android skin by Vivo has customisation and freedom. The integration across the platforms with Apple devices has been enhanced but it is not smooth sailing. The software updates are not long term as the Apple ones are.

iPhone 17 Ecosystem:

The iPhone 17 is well compatible with all Apple products such as Mac, iPad, and air pods. The extended software support of Apple (6-7 years) will allow your phone to remain current and safe over the years.

User Benefit:

Select X300 Android flexibility and versatility of the camera. The iPhone 17 is a better choice because it will be well integrated into the ecosystem, software is consistent, and it is supported over time.

Vivo X300 vs iPhone 17: Price

The iPhone 17 or Vivo X300 may be worth the price based on what is the most important to you:

Vivo X300: Vivo X300 is very feature-packed similar to the price, with a huge battery, rapid charge, a flexible 200MP camera system, and the ability to customise the Android. You would pay the price to have the best value, more hardware and flexibility in Vivo X300.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 is priced at Rs79,999, which is more expensive though the phone comes with a smooth integration into the Apple ecosystem, the best video quality in the industry, and extended software support. In case you are interested in consistency, ecological benefits, and usability in the long run, the iPhone 17 is worth paying a higher price.

Which should you buy?

Choose Vivo X300 when you require a phone that is full-featured with high battery capacity, quick charging, multi-purpose camera, and freedom of Android. It suits power users, creators and people who like flexibility.

Choose iPhone 17 in case you are inclined to enjoy the sleek, uniform user interface, the perfect compatibility with Apple gadgets, and the video performance that follows the industry standards. It is easiest to use by the average user and those who are interested in the Apple ecosystem.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.