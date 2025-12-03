Vivo X300 Series: Premium accessory innovation and December 10 availability

To further support its mobile photography prowess, Vivo is launching a new product, the Telephoto Extender Kit, which is an accessory that is specially crafted to fit both the X300 and the X300 Pro. This is a clever addition to the accessory portfolio, which reflects a recognition of serious mobile photography users and their changing imaging desires, by Vivo. Read further to know the latest details and availability of the Vivo X300 Series.

Advertisment

Vivo X300 Series: Telephoto extender kit

The Telephoto Extender Kit is a revolutionary technology of extending imaging capabilities of the smartphone. This optic will be sold at a price of Rs18,999 and will attach itself to the X300 family, where it will improve optical range and imaging flexibility in users who need longer zoom distances than the phones themselves offer with their inbuilt telephones. The kit opens up new opportunities when it comes to composition in landscape photography, wildlife photography and framing a distant subject, situations where the native telephoto lenses are no longer able to excel.

The pricing strategy adopted by Vivo is also an aggressive method of pricing the same accessory lower than Oppo, which shows the position of the company in the smartphone accessories market. This pricing strategy is an indicator that Vivo aims to ensure that high-end mobile photography accessories can be available to larger groups of people instead of being sold to them as high-end luxuries.

Vivo X300 Series: Serious photography commitment

The production and release of the Telephoto Extender Kit shows that Vivo is a company which is serious about photography-oriented consumers. Instead of developing a device that is based only on the internal hardware, Vivo also recognises the needs of serious mobile photographers that seek modular, expandable solutions that allow them to customise their equipment depending on the specific situation that they want to shoot. The philosophy is consistent with the X300 positioning of Vivo as a camera-first flagship in the wider sense.

Advertisment

Vivo X300 Series availability: Available from 10 December

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro would be available on December 10, 2025, via official online and retail stores of Vivo, and authorised retailers throughout the country. This December rollout time is a strategic scheduling of X300 series as powerful flagships over the holiday seasons to attractive buyers who want to have the finest imaging functionality without sacrificing the overall operation of the device, software or processing power.

The availability window overlaps with higher holiday shopping momentum, and photography enthusiasts and flagship seekers can upgrade with all-inclusive accessory assistance at the time of launch instead of having to wait until aftermarket solutions are available.

Vivo X300 Series ecosystem: Hardware, software, and accessories

The overall launch strategy, which includes flagship hardware with Zeiss optics, state of the art display technology, high-performance processor, and intelligently designed accessories, makes the X300 series a complete imaging ecosystem. Users get not only the high-end cameras but the expandable and future proof solutions to allow for growth and exploration of photographs beyond the conventional smartphone restrictions.

Advertisment

To the mobile photography lovers, content makers and flagship purchasers who place a high value on the imaging quality, the Vivo X300 with Telephoto Extender Kit capabilities is a truly versatile and competitive product to the current high-end rivals on the market, which will be available on 10th December.



Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.