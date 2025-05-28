Vivo T4 Ultra design, build, display, camera: Expected to launch in June

The Vivo T4 range will grow by adding the Vivo T4 Ultra, the new third device, scheduled for launch as soon as June this year. According to Yogesh Brar on their account (formerly known as Twitter), the Vivo T4 Ultra will be the upgraded version of the Vivo T3 Ultra and could appear in India around three months before the previous model was released. Launching the Vivo T4 Ultra in June would mean the company is choosing a different release date than in the past, giving it a chance to grasp market attention faster. Read further to know about the Vivo T4 Ultra design, build, display, camera and more.

Why is Vivo planning an early launch for the Vivo T4 Ultra?

The Vivo T4 Ultra was introduced just three months ahead of when last year’s T3 Ultra reached the market, showing that Vivo wants to remain a force in mid-range smartphones. This plan may allow Vivo to grab early demand since buyers often look for new products before market events. Being among the first to release means Vivo is prepared to respond quickly to its rivals and positive changes in the industry, helping it gain an advantage in both the budget and mid-range markets in India.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Everything we know

The T4 Ultra is expected to have tough competition as it’s expected to be better than the T3 Ultra and it targets those who want a smartphone for less. Since specific details haven’t been released yet, tips from leaks and current market trends give us hints for what can be expected.

Early Launch

Early June 2025 is when the Vivo T4 Ultra is scheduled, bringing users access to the latest tech faster.

Design and build

The T4 Ultra should have a contemporary look, feature a large AMOLED screen, thin bezels and a front punch-hole camera.

Performance

The T4 Ultra from Vivo is anticipated to carry a reliable mid-range chipset such as one from the Dimensity or Snapdragon lines, for seamless use and gaming functions.

Display

A fast AMOLED panel with a likely 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate is rumored which should result in both lively colours and smooth scrolling like what is common on T-series phones.

Camera

It is likely the T4 Ultra camera will be improved from before, with the main lens offering high resolution and extra lenses handling ultrawide or macro shots.

Batteries and Charging

The battery will likely be large and have fast charging, as Vivo continues to care about smooth operation and quick charging speeds.

Software

Users can expect the phone to operate with the last edition of Android and with Vivo’s clean, easy-to-use Funtouch OS or Origin OS skin.

What to Expect from the Vivo T4 Series

The T-series from Vivo has become recognised for giving people great performance, a good screen and outstanding battery life at lower costs. The phone is set to build on what came before, with updates in processing, capturing images and display technology. The smartphone will probably introduce better software updates and offer 5G as a connectivity choice.

The Vivo T4 Ultra which should launch in June 2025, is set to be a significant addition to the popular T4 series by Vivo. Should this leak be correct, Vivo’s next mid-range should hit the streets sooner than its predecessor, making its features available to consumers faster. As we learn more, Vivo fans and smartphone users can count on a device that offers strong performance, an attractive design and excellent value—what the T-series is known for.



