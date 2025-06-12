Vivo T4 Ultra Vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Latest Vivo phone upgrades over Vivo T3 Ultra

Recently Vivo introduced Vivo T4 Ultra in India as a successor to the successful Vivo T3 Ultra, which positions it as a premium mid-range smartphone. Its T4 Ultra is the first one to receive some substantial display, camera, battery, and software upgrades, promising a more polished and powerful user experience. In this article, we will compare Vivo T4 Ultra with its previous model, T3 Ultra, pointing out the main differences and their benefits to the users.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Display

Vivo T4 Ultra has a 6.67-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and stunning peak brightness of 5,000 nits, which is guarded by Schott glass. That is a big improvement on the 6.78-inch AMOLED display of the T3 Ultra with 1.26K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits maximum brightness. Its display is more colorful and vivid (3200 x 1460 pixels versus 2800 x 1260 pixels) and can be used outdoors in sunny weather due to higher brightness, which is great when playing games or streaming videos and in daily usage.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Camera, introduction of a telephoto lens and improved optics

The T4 Ultra has a significant improvement over the Vivo T3 Ultra in the camera department. The T3 Ultra has a dual-rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, whereas the T4 Ultra features a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 10x macro and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The primary 50MP camera sensor also gets OIS, which enhances image stabilisation and low-light image capture. The super-wide camera on the T4 Ultra is 8MP, a bit lower resolution than the 8MP on the T3 Ultra but again, it is accompanied by the telephoto lens to make it a versatile shooting setup. Making its way to the front, the T4 Ultra swaps out the 50MP selfie camera of the T3 Ultra to a 32MP sensor, sacrificing some resolution in the name of improved optics and software improvements.

User Benefit

The new telephoto lens and OIS should translate to sharper zoomed-in photographs, improved portrait shots, and more stable videos, which should make the T4 Ultra a more serious camera phone when it comes to photography enthusiasts.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Performance

The T4 Ultra uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, slightly lower clocked (3.25 GHz) than the Dimensity 9200+ used in the T3 Ultra (3.35 GHz), but with newer architecture enhancements and more power efficient. Both phones are equipped with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB or 512GB of storage, though the T4 Ultra has faster UFS 4.0 storage, unlike the T3 Ultra, which has UFS 3.1 storage.

User Benefit

With the newer chipset and storage technology, the T4 Ultra offers smoother multitasking and thermal management, quicker app loading times, overall responsiveness, and battery life.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Battery and charging

The Vivo T4 Ultra packs a larger 6,000mAh battery compared to the T3 Ultra’s 5,500mAh cell. It also supports 90W fast charging, an upgrade over the T3 Ultra’s 80W charging. This means longer usage times and quicker top-ups.

User Benefit

Users can enjoy extended screen time and less downtime charging, making the T4 Ultra better suited for heavy users and gamers.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Software and features

The T4 Ultra runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out of the box with new AI-enhanced features, such as Note Assist, Eraser, and Call Translation. The T3 Ultra has Android 14 and Funtouch OS 14. Vivo guarantees the T4 Ultra three OS and four years of security updates.

User Benefit

The new software promises a safer, more feature-complete and future-proof experience with even more intelligent AI tools to enhance productivity and convenience.

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Design, durability, and connectivity

The design of both phones is similar: quad-curved display and a punch-hole camera. The T4 Ultra has a weight of 192 grams and has the dimensions 74.93 x 164.2 x 7.58 mm, just like the T3 Ultra. The T4 Ultra is splash resistant (IP64) as opposed to the T3 Ultra (IP68), and features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 (vs. Bluetooth 5.2 on T3 Ultra).







Feature Vivo T3 Ultra Vivo T4 Ultra (Upgrade) Display 6.78" AMOLED, 1.26K, 120Hz, 4,500 nits 6.67" Quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K, 120Hz, 5,000 nits, Schott protection Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ RAM/Storage Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, UFS 3.1 Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide 50MP main (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (OIS, 10x macro) + 8MP ultrawide Front Camera 50MP 32MP Battery 5,500mAh, 80W fast charging 5,500mAh, 90W fast charging Software Android 14, Funtouch OS 14 Android 15, Funtouch OS 15 AI Features Basic AI features Note Assist, Eraser, Call Translation, more advanced AI Durability IP68 IP64, Schott glass, improved splash resistance Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 Price (Base Variant) Rs29,270 Rs37,999 OS & Security Updates 2 years OS, 3 years security 3 years OS, 4 years security

Vivo T4 Ultra Vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Price and availability

Vivo T4 Ultra: Starts at Rs37,999 for 8GB + 256GB, Rs39,999 for 12GB + 256GB, and Rs41,999 for 12GB + 512GB. Available from June 18, 2025.

Vivo T3 Ultra: Priced around Rs29,270 to Rs31,999 depending on variant.

Conclusion: Is the Vivo T4 Ultra worth the upgrade?

Vivo T4 Ultra is a significant improvement on the T3 Ultra, particularly display quality, versatility of the cameras, battery capacity, and charging speed. Although the T3 Ultra is still a powerful device and has a slightly higher RAM variant, the T4 Ultra has faster chipset, improved optics and bigger battery, making it a very attractive option to those seeking high-end mid-range smartphone experience in 2025. The T4 Ultra is a worthy upgrade in case photography, display brightness, and longer battery life are the priorities.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.