Vivo T4R 5G to debut in India: Slimmest Quad-Curved display smartphone announced

Vivo is set to roll out the T series in India later this month with an all-new Vivo T4R 5G which has created a surge of excitement among consumers, after the recent Vivo T4 Lite launch. The forthcoming model which is confirmed already by Vivo and will be exclusively launched by Flipkart is going to set new standards in mid-range smartphone category with its extremely thin quad-curves display and sleek design. Read further to know all about the Vivo T4R Slimmest Quad-Curved display and all other details!

Vivo T4R 5G: Slimmest Quad-Curved display

The most attractive aspect of Vivo T4R 5G is the device has a very thin body, only 7.39 mm thick. Vivo has also announced that it is pitching the T4R 5G as the thinnest quad-curved display smartphone in India, according to new data on the market (Q1 2025) issued by Counterpoint. It has slight, symmetric curves on all four sides of the display, providing a smooth experience in the hands and a minimalist flat camera module at the back that looks great and elegant.

Quad-Curved display advantages

Immersive edge-to-edge viewing with minimal bezels

Smoother grip and enhanced comfort for one-handed use

Ultra-thin form factor for easy carrying and modern style

Standout aesthetics in the mid-range segment

Vivo T4R 5G: Expected specifications & features

Even though the official spec sheet is still to be released, there are leaks and sources in the industry outlining the following highlights of the T4R 5G targeting popular features in the mid-range voice calls market in India:

Feature Vivo T4R 5G (Expected) Display 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, Quad-Curved, 120Hz Thickness 7.39 mm (India’s slimmest quad-curved phone) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Battery 6,500mAh with 90W fast charging Water/Dust Protection IP68 & IP69 ratings Rear Camera Dual: 50MP primary + 2MP macro Front Camera 8MP selfie shooter Storage Options 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB (expected) Operating System Android 15, FuntouchOS 15 5G Connectivity Yes Exclusive Availability Flipkart Expected Price ₹15,000–₹20,000

Design and durability: Setting the T4R 5G apart

The new marketing campaign of Vivo focuses on durability on a premium level and top-notch appearance. This T4R 5G is likely to win against the competitors because of:

Quad curved AMOLED display to give flag-like looks

Improved IP68 and IP69 dust/water protection- something unusual to this category

Super slim and durable, ought to be comfortable and durable to take with you every day

Vivo T4R 5G: Price

The price of the Vivo T4R 5G is expected to stay competitive, at around 15,000 to 20,000 rupees. It falls between Vivo T4x 5G (Rs13,999) and Vivo T4 5G (Rs21,999) so it is perfect for a buyer who wants best design innovation but does not want to pay flagship prices.

Comparison with Other Vivo T series models

Model Key Chipset Battery Price (India) T4R 5G Dimensity 7400 6,500mAh, 90W FC ₹15,000-₹20,000 T4 5G Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 7,300mAh, 90W FC ₹21,999 T4x 5G Dimensity 7300 6,500mAh, 44W FC ₹13,999

Conclusion

Featuring a record-thin Quad-curved screen, impressive waterproofing capabilities, and the promise of good performance, the Vivo T4R 5G is sure to change how we expect our inexpensive 5G phones. When it comes to individuals looking to buy a thinnest smartphone in India, the superb design, and daily usable power- T4R 5G is bound to become one of the landmarks when it arrives in the coming days, and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.