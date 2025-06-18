Vivo X Fold 5 set for China launch on June 25: India debut expected soon

Vivo is preparing to launch its next-generation foldable flagship, the Vivo X Fold 5, in China, and the official sale will start on June 25. Discover the new details of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 5 with its probable launch schedule in India, the recent leaks of its specifications, and what a person can expect of the new foldable flagship of Vivo. We will discuss the hype surrounding its release, industry reports and what makes this device stand out in the fast-paced foldable smartphone market. Read to know all details about the Vivo X Fold 5.

Vivo X Fold 5: Launch

Though Vivo has yet to announce its introduction to India, the reports in the industry indicate that the device may make it to India as soon as the mid of July and it might be with the Vivo X200 FE. Its expected release has created a lot of hype since the X Fold 5 should have a few improvements in comparison to its predecessor and compete with other similar handsets, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Vivo X Fold 5: Leaked and confirmed specifications

This phone is expected to come with a 8.03-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED main touchscreen display measuring 382 inches with an adaptive 120hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness that is clear and comfortable in any lighting environments. That cover screen should be a 6.53-inch LTPO OLED display too, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The two screens have certification of TUV Rheinland Eye Protection on eye safety and Zeiss Master colour with colour precision.

The device will probably run on the flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The phone is also going to wow by allowing it to be very durable having IP5X dust and IPX9+ water protection, and a slim and lightweight design with only 209g and 4.3mm thickness unfolded.

In terms of camera, it is leaked that there will be a triple rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921), 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP 3x periscope telephoto, and a 32MP selfie camera carved into the inner and outer screens. Another phone highlight is the battery, which is 6,000mAh and allows 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Vivo X Fold 5: Features and connectivity

Advanced functionality promising high-end cross-platform compatibility capabilities like Apple watch usability, access to iCloud, and two-device network connection to an iPhone, are anticipated on the X Fold 5, as well, becoming the first Android foldable to do so. This makes the device a flexible solution to devices in mixed-device environments.

Vivo X Fold 5: Expected price in India

The official price of the India variant is yet to be revealed, but Vivo X Fold 5 will have a lower price tag than that of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which was launched at a price of Rs1,59,999 in India. Leaks also indicate that the X Fold 5 might be offered at a competitive price segment of about Rs149990 in terms of rupees, being within the affordable range of the premium foldable segment.

The Vivo X Fold 5 can become one of the most sophisticated and feature-loaded foldables of 2025 as it releases in China on June 25, with an expected date of release in India that will most likely take place in July. It has an impressive hardware, solid make, and cross-platform capabilities that may propel it to be a remarkable product among those striding in a search of the next big thing in the world of foldable smartphones.



