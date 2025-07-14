Vivo T4R 5G set to launch in India_ Expected price, specifications, and features

Vivo is also growing its T series in India and the next one seems to be the Vivo T4R 5G already creating hype among the smartphone lovers who are looking to find the best mid-range 5G phone. This new model is the first model in the R segment, and is expected to deliver a powerful combination of high performance, durability, and affordability. The T4R 5G will be the fifth series of the Vivo T4 which will include T4, T4x, T4 Ultra, and T4 Lite. It is bound to fill in the price gap between entry-level T4x and high-end T4 5G, offering a sensible alternative to those who want a powerful phone, 5G, and rugged durability but do not want to spend a lot. Read further to know all details about the Vivo T4R 5G.

Vivo T4R 5G: Specifications and features

As per the most leaks and reports, Vivo T4R 5G will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or 7400X chipset, an octa-core CPU recognised with its powerful performance and efficiency. It is said that this chip set will record above 7,14,000 on the Antutu benchmark therefore being one of the best in the market when seeking users required high-performance 5G smartphones at a cost below 20,000. It is also likely to have the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, which will guarantee it easy play and other operations.

The IP68/IP69 water/dust resistance of the Vivo T4R 5G is yet another notable highlight of the phone at a relatively affordable price range, especially considering that very few phones in the given price range have such protection. It is supposed to use Android 15 and up to 12GB RAM which provides a future-proof experience to tech-savvy consumers. With its IP68+IP69 rating, the Vivo T4R 5G promises enhanced protection against dust, water, and accidental drops—ideal for users with active lifestyles or those working in challenging environments. This rugged design is set to make the T4R 5G one of the most durable smartphones in India at its price point.

Feature Vivo T4R 5G (Expected) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 / 7400X (Octa-core) GPU Mali-G615 MC2 Antutu Score 7,14,000+ Operating System Android 15 RAM Up to 12GB Storage Not specified (likely 128GB/256GB options) Display Not specified (expected FHD+ AMOLED or LCD) 5G Connectivity Yes Durability IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance Positioning Between Vivo T4x and Vivo T4 5G Price in India Rs15,000 – Rs20,000 (expected) Other Models in Series T4, T4x, T4 Ultra, T4 Lite Launch Timeline August/September 2025 (expected)

Some features such as camera, battery, and display specifications are expected to be revealed closer to the official launch.

Vivo T4R 5G: Price in India

The Vivo T4R 5G should come priced between Rs15,000 to Rs20,000 in India, placing it somewhere in the middle between the Vivo T4x and the Vivo T4 5G smartphones. To understand the price difference, Vivo T4x has a starting price of Rs13,999, whereas the Vivo T4 5G has a base price of Rs21,999. This pricing model will render the T4R 5G quite appealing to those who are looking to buy the best 5G phone under Rs20,000 and value for money 5G smartphones in India.

Vivo T4R 5G: Launch

While Vivo has not officially confirmed the launch date, industry insiders expect the Vivo T4R 5G India launch to take place in August or September 2025. The phone will compete with other popular models like the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE5, all of which are trending searches in the Indian smartphone market.

The Vivo T4R 5G is proving to be one of the most hyped mid-range 5G phones in India, having a powerful chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7400, IP68+IP69 durability, and a relatively good price. Whether you are a buyer having the curiosity to find the best 5G phone under 20,000, durable smartphones, and the very latest Vivo mobile launch in India, the T4R 5G is definitely a phone to watch out for as more specs have to come out in the coming few weeks.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.