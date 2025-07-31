Vivo V60 teased for India: Launch, price, and main features preview

Vivo has officially begun teasing the arrival of its next-generation smartphone, the Vivo V60, in India, building anticipation among buyers looking for the best mid-range and camera phones. The device has been officially confirmed to be on the way then by the Vivo India X (which used to be Twitter) handle and the company now has a specific product page up via its own site, providing us with the first look at the highlight features of V60. Following the successful V50, the Vivo V60 is set to extend Vivo’s legacy for style, photography, and strong performance, responding to soaring online searches for the Vivo V60 launch date, Vivo V60 price in India, and Vivo V60 camera specs. Read further to know the launch, price, and main features preview of the Vivo V60.

Vivo V60 India launch timeline

While the exact Vivo V60 launch date for India hasn’t been officially revealed, frequent teasers and the launch of a product microsite indicate that the debut is just weeks away. As it is common with Vivo, the marketing usually heats up near the launch and people ought to monitor a formal launch show and then its availability in shops and the internet.

Vivo V60 India price (expected)

Industry insiders and multiple leaks point to the Vivo V60 5G price in India ranging between Rs37,000 and Rs 40,000 for the base model. This pricing enters the V60 into the premium mid-range category of smartphones and targets consumers that lack a solidified preference of multiple features, which include superior camera capabilities, smartphone performance, and modern designs at an accessible budget.

Vivo V60 specifications and features

Teasers and industry sources confirm the outlook that users can anticipate with the new model.

Display: The screen display is projected to be a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which guarantees vivid displays and a heavenly luxurious scroll through movies, games, and other day-to-day activities.

Processor: Internally, the smartphone should have Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 which promises stability and good performance in multitasking and 5G media.

RAM and Storage: The Vivo V60 will likely hold LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, but we will likely see concrete configurations during the launch.

Colors and design: It is expected to come in Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold colours, as was leaked with ZEISS branding now visible and with the signature of slim and ergonomic design of Vivo.

Camera: The camera will be the most highlighted part of the phone even though their complete specifications remain unknown, but the prominent ZEISS logo and history conditions indicate the main focus will be on this camera aimed mainly at photography enthusiasts in the daylight and mobile content creators.

Software: The phone is expected to come out with FunTouch OS 16 which is running on Android 16, which is comprehensive user security as well as smart features and better UI experience.

Other features: Vivo V60 is expected to come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and added water and dust resistance features IP68/IP69 that would allow it to be more durable under any imaginable environment.

Specification Details Display 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 RAM LPDDR4x (expected 8GB or 12GB) Storage UFS 2.2 (expected 128GB or 256GB) Operating System FunTouch OS 16 based on Android 16 Rear Camera ZEISS-branded triple camera (expected 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto) Front Camera 32MP Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Audio Dual stereo speakers Build & Durability IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance Battery & Charging 6,500mAh battery with rumored 90W fast charging Colours Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, Auspicious Gold

Conclusion

The Vivo V60 is expected to be one of this year’s hottest launches for users who prioritise camera quality, sophisticated design, and dependable performance in the premium mid-range segment. Its teaser campaign emphasises Vivo as a company committed to providing a style-conscious, camera centered smartphone that comes with the latest and reliable features. All content creators, professionals, and photography enthusiasts in particular are set to have an official launch event that will provide all the specifications and the India price. Shoppers searching for the best mid-range camera phone, Vivo V60 specs, or Vivo V60 5G price in India should consider waiting for Vivo’s next major release.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.