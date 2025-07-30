Vivo V60 teased for India: What to expect from Vivo’s next-gen mid-premium smartphone

Vivo is about to introduce Vivo V60 in India and it is the much-awaited phone in its V-series and the next generation. Ever since the success of the Vivo V50, the company has officially begun teasing its next major release the V60 on its X (previously Twitter) handle and has even established a dedicated product page, providing potential sneak peeks as to headlining features of the device. This initiative reinstates Vivo's desire to win the focus of Indian consumers seeking the most superior mid-range camera phone and high-performance packed Android smartphones at a reasonable price.

Vivo V60 India launch: Price and launch date

Vivo has not announced the exact launch date of the V60 in India yet, but the teasers and official site indicate that V60 is about to launch soon. Vivo V60 5G India price could come somewhere between Rs37,000 to Rs40,000, therefore, the Vivo smartphone will bring equal competition with contenders such as the OnePlus Nord range, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, and Realme 15 Pro+. At launch, official pricing, RAM and storage will be revealed.

Vivo V60 specifications: Rumoured features & what’s new

Through leaks and appearance on official portals of Vivo, the Vivo V60 is most likely to be a relabelled Vivo S30 that will be equipped with powerful hardware and camera functions.

Feature Vivo V60 (Expected/Leaked Specs) Display 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 RAM/Storage LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage (expected variants: 8GB/12GB RAM) Operating System FunTouch OS 16, based on Android 16 Camera ZEISS-branded triple rear camera (expected: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto), 32MP front Biometrics & Security Under-display fingerprint scanner Audio & Build Dual stereo speakers, robust design, IP68/IP69 water & dust resistance Charging & Battery 6,500mAh battery with rapid charging (rumoured 90W fast charging) Colour Options Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, Auspicious Gold

Vivo V60: What to expect?

By specialising in features that Indians seek most- best AMOLED display phone in India, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 smartphones, all-weather durable phones, camera-centric smartphones, the Vivo V60 has the capability to be market-leader in terms of dynamics and aesthetics. Its IP68/IP69 deserves a new leap in this price category; a guarantee of relaxation when you are using it rough daily.

The new design language and branded camera system ZEISS are expected to find their target audience among younger professionals, content creators, and photography enthusiasts who prefer to have value at premium price and features.

Prior to the release of the V60, Vivo will also launch the Vivo T4R and Vivo Y400 5G, an indicator of the intense drive by the firm to claim market control of the 2025 mid-range and cheap 5G phone in India.

Conclusion

If you’re searching for the “best Vivo phone 2025,” “top camera phone under 40k,” or “newest 5G mid-range smartphone India,” the Vivo V60 is shaping up to be a strong contender worth waiting for. The V60 might end up being a device of first choice among those who are not ready to spend a lot of money but they do want high-end features.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.