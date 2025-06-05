Vivo X Fold 5 light: Vivo’s lightest foldable phone set for India launch

Vivo will soon launch the latest Vivo phone, the Vivo X Fold 5 which is expected to shake up the foldable market. With the Indian market restricted to only the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro at the moment, Vivo is now expected to introduce the upcoming Vivo phone , the X Fold 5 which could launch as early as July 10, 2025, in India at the same time as the X200 FE. Vivo could be offering premium foldable technology at a lower price with the new Vivo phone, the X Fold 5 which might be cheaper than last year’s X Fold 3 Pro. Know all the expected details about the latest Vivo X Fold 5 light weight phone.

Vivo X Fold 5: Expected features that can't be ignored

Vivo says the X Fold 5 will break folding records, being just 209 grams and 4.3mm thick when unfolded and only 9.33mm when the display is inside the folded case. Hence, the phone is lighter and thinner than most of the competition, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Oppo Find N5.

The X Fold 5 is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage which will keep it on par with top-of-the-line devices. Rather than major changes, Vivo is prioritizing small improvements, longer battery life and more comfortable user experience.

An impressive highlight is the 6,000mAh battery, the biggest ever in a foldable phone, matched with quick charging at up to 90W on a cable and 30W wirelessly. It tackles the primary issue folks often have with foldables which is battery life.

It will have an 8.03-inch inner display and a 6.53-inch cover screen, both AMOLED types and supporting a high 120Hz refresh rate.

The X Fold 5 is likely to equip a triple 50MP rear camera (with wide, ultra-wide and periscope telephoto) and have dual 32MP lenses on the inside and outside of the foldable screens for selfies.

Also, Vivo phones come with a fingerprint sensor, an alert slider that can be used 3 ways, smart camera features and IP protection for durability.

Vivo X Fold 5: Expected specifications

Feature Specification Launch Date July 10, 2025 (expected, India) Weight 209g Thickness 4.3mm (unfolded), 9.33mm (folded) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM/Storage Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0 storage Main Display 8.03-inch 2K+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Cover Display 6.53-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Battery 6,000mAh, 90W wired, 30W wireless charging Rear Cameras 50MP (wide, Sony IMX921) + 50MP (ultra-wide, AF) + 50MP (periscope, 3x zoom) Front Cameras 32MP (inner) + 32MP (outer) Operating System Android 15 with OriginOS 5 Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted Other Features 3-stage Alert Slider, AI camera, IP rating (TBC), dual SIM, 5G, NFC Expected Price (India) Likely below Rs.116000 (to undercut X Fold 3 Pro)

Will Vivo X Fold 5 challenge the other foldables in the market?

Thanks to its light, slim body, top-notch hardware, big battery and useful camera, Vivo X Fold 5 could be a game changer in India provided it’s launched at a competitive cost. If Vivo follows through with their promises, Indian customers will get a foldable phone that is both inventive, sensible and affordable.



