Why Samsung needs to upgrade its cameras: A look at the Fold 7 strategy

Even though Samsung often leads in the market for top-tier phones, many users have noticed its camera performance for foldable phones does not live up to their hopes. Even though the S-series flagships lead in imaging technology, the Z Fold line up has not been able to match its own price tag or that of the competitors in this category. As a result, it is often seen that Samsung offers cameras that are not entirely impressive, but over time they improve them when sales are lower or when people point out the need for better cameras. Read further to know about the need to upgrade the camera of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 strategy.

Samsung Fold 7: Is Samsung relying on upgrades to convince users?

Many are now saying that Samsung changes its products slowly because the market is not very enthusiastic about new designs. It is common for users to feel down when they get a premium device and later notice that a better version was launched months before. It is especially noticeable in the Fold series, since camera quality has been mentioned as a weakness relative to other high-end phones and even Samsung’s own Ultra series.

Samsung seems to be promoting its foldables with decent cameras and improving them a lot when the first versions do not sell well or get the praise they were hoping for. Investing in the most recent phones only to have them surpassed by new ones is not easy for many buyers.

Fold 7: A turning point for foldable camera quality?

This year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is important since it will be the first foldable device in Samsung’s global model to feature a 200-megapixel main camera. In the past, the more powerful cameras were only seen in the S-series, so Fold users missed out on high-resolution features. It appears Samsung is at last making foldables with high-quality cameras, after listening to people’s feedback.

Most of the camera system is set to be just like the Fold 6, just with a major advance in the main camera. This plan makes people wonder if Samsung really plans to give its foldables a complete camera update.

Conclusion

It is something users may consider unfair, when they invest in a premium model and new advanced devices are released shortly afterward. Such a method may lead people to think that the company is not honest, especially when the updates do not include real improvements. Even though tech companies keep working on new updates, users of Samsung’s first foldable phones feel these gaps more painfully.

It appears that Samsung chose to give foldables great cameras to address frequent user complaints and because their rivals improved their cameras, rather than for creative reasons. Even though the 200-megapixel camera and bigger cover screen are positive, they also make it obvious that deals usually happen only if users complain or sales drop. It is important for buyers to wait for serious improvements, mainly when they plan to get the best phones.



