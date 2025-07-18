Will the S Pen make a comeback: Galaxy Z foldables may regain S Pen support?

The responsiveness of Samsung to the changing user preference, especially through the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, is evident through the slimming and lightening of the foldable smartphone more than any of its ancestors. The size of the Z Fold 7 which is only 8.9mm folded and an astonishing 4.2mm when unfolded signifies a major jump in the foldable phone design. This simplified construction was however achieved at a sacrifice, which is the elimination of S Pen support. Read further to know if the S Pen will make a comeback?

Why did Samsung drop S-Pen support in the Fold 7?

A self-proclaimed interview detailed in the Korean publication ET News by one of the Samsung MX Managing Directors (Kang Min-seok) has provided a sense of what drove the company to its choices in design of Galaxy Z Fold 7. He also emphatically said, "consumers want a thin and light product"; at that point removing some features of the phone including the S-Pen digitiser was a trade off.

Although the Fold series uses the S Pen as one of the unique selling points (USP), it was removed due to its unnecessary thickness and weight. Kang made it clear that there was a tradeoff between design, functionality and user needs which in this generation users laid more emphasis on portability than stylus input.

After the announcement, a few long standing Galaxy Fold enthusiasts and productivity users expressed their discontent at the lack of S Pen support. To many, the S Pen was the greatest feature about the series and one of the privileges to buy a Samsung foldable among other options. The reaction to the Z Fold 7 has led to speculation in the industry as to whether Samsung is in danger of losing two key groups of users when it comes to more creative and business-oriented users who have been long-time users.

Galaxy Z Series future possibility: S-Pen may return

Most importantly, Samsung is not getting rid of the S Pen completely. Kang Min-seok reassured that Samsung was continuing to develop newer thinner S Pen technology, implying Samsung future Galaxy Fold models might not have to compromise on their stylus experience thickness and weight. This comes along with the much-hyped partnership between Samsung and HiDeep (a Korean chipmaker) to create a non-touching stylus that does not need its own separate digitizer or battery-like Apple Pencil to iPads. This kind of innovation would allow it to have pressure sensitivity and the detection of tilt as well as being ultra-slim.

Kang replied, “we are researching and developing an even thinner and more innovative S Pen, so we will also reconsider it when the degree of perfection rises and when customers request it.” This is an indication that it is willing to make a comeback in case its usage needs it and when technical perfection has been attained.

Samsung productivity-oriented flagship phones have distinguished themselves in the market, long having included the S Pen as a feature, a true TRP (targeted retail offer). Since it lacks that feature, it might impact its sales with specialised users like business users, digital artists and tech-minded buyers who appreciate stylus functionality. This decision can be seen as a step to inclusiveness at the cost of losing the corner of handset owners who want to be unique with the Galaxy Fold due to the S Pen.

Nevertheless, the active interaction of Samsung with the community of users of foldable devices, coupled with clear communication of decisions and the prospects of upcoming changes, are likely to guarantee brand loyalty until the next innovation.

Conclusion: S Pen could return, if demand calls for it

The example of removing S Pen support temporarily in Galaxy Z Fold 7 demonstrates how carefully Samsung approaches the current trend regarding lightweight and pocketable foldables. Nevertheless, it is possible that with the further development of the technology of slimmer styli, and in case enough users complain about this, S Pen support will again appear in future foldable devices. The fact that this company is open to listening to its customers and is innovative makes the legendary stylus not removed but maybe be removed. It provides current and prospective customers with a good reason to monitor the release of the next version of Galaxy Z foldable gadgets.



