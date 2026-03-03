Xiaomi 17 Series and Pad 8 confirmed for India launch on March 11

The Xiaomi 17 Series India launch is officially confirmed for March 11, bringing the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi Pad 8 to Indian buyers. Xiaomi has confirmed that on March 11, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi Pad 8 will be released in India, as the latest flagship smartphones and the best tablet by the company are introduced in the country just several weeks after its release all over the world on February 28. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Amazon microsite has been revised with the key specifications aligned with the global specifications, which guarantees the sales via Amazon and Xiaomi India as well as the offline partners. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra India launch will take place alongside the standard Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi Pad 8, with sales confirmed via Amazon and Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Flagship power with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the first to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 elite Gen 5 chipset, which is made on a 3nm process to offer the best performance in game, AI tasks, and multitasking. Combined with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, it provides light-speedy apps opening and smooth work. The phone is based on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 which comes with long-term software support and ecosystem integration. The typical Xiaomi 17 has this powerhouse silicon meaning that both will be able to deliver flagship-level performance. Xiaomi 17 Ultra becomes India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phone, offering next-generation gaming, AI and multitasking performance. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra battery packs a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon cell with 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 17 Series: Massive battery and HyperCharge capabilities

Running HyperOS 3 Android 16, the Xiaomi 17 Series promises long-term software support and tighter ecosystem integration across Xiaomi devices. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has a battery life worth boasting of with its 6,000mAh silicon-carbon cell that promises the user at least 1.5 days of mixed usage. Xiaomi boasts of an 80% retention rate after 1600 cycles with a focus on longevity. Charging supports 90W wired HyperCharge to charge quickly and 50W wireless. The combination makes the Ultra an endurance champion and yet slim, which makes it a perfect choice among power users.

Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi 17 series: India pricing expectations

While official numbers are awaited, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra price in India is expected to start between Rs 1,10,000 and Rs 1,20,000 after launch offers. Though the prices in the official India market are shrouded in secrecy, the world numbers give hints. The 12GB+256GB version of Xiaomi 17 costs EUR 999 (approximately, Rs 89,000) and the 16GB+512GB (17 Ultra) costs EUR 1,499 (around, Rs 1,33,000). The starting price of the Xiaomi Pad 8 is EUR 449.9 (Rs 40,000) 8GB+128GB. Indian pricing normally goes down with local competition, launch offers and EMI plans- competitive labels in the range of Rs 80, 000 -1, 20, 000 can be expected on the flagships.

Xiaomi flagship phone India: Availability and microsite buzz

Online presence together with Xiaomi stores and retail chains is validated by Flipkart and Amazon microsites. In the Xiaomi 17 Ultra microsite and hyperloop, the chipset, RAM/storage, battery life, and HyperOS 3 are emphasised, creating a hype before March 11. It is expected to have early bird offers, bank offers, exchange offers, like Xiaomi has done with its launch strategies. Xiaomi’s March 11 launch sets up a direct Xiaomi vs Samsung Galaxy S26 battle in the ultra-premium smartphone segment.

Featuring Leica-tuned cameras (theoretical 200MP telephoto on Ultra), high-quality screens, and HyperCharge, the Xiaomi 17 models are aimed at photography enthusiasts and power users. With Leica cameras, Snapdragon power and HyperOS 3, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra aims to be Xiaomi’s most advanced flagship phone in India. The Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch marks Xiaomi’s push into premium Android tablets with flagship hardware and ecosystem integration. Pad 8 will provide tablet functionality. March 11 sees Xiaomi make the first serious India push that will fight with Samsung Galaxy S26 and OnePlus 15 in the high end segment.



