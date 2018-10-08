Many of your favourite games have been turned into films. Giving you the similar thrill and on the edge feeling. The difference remains you don’t play the game yourself but just enjoy with a bucket of popcorn.

Check-out the 5 video game that were adapted into movies:

Tomb Raider

The Alicia Vikander starrer, Tomb Raider is an action adventure movie directed by Roar Uthaug. The movie was released in March 2018. Tomb Raider film is an adaptation of TombRaider video game that was launched in 2013. The story encircles the journey of the protagonist to solve the missing mystery of her father.

Warcraft

Warcarfy is an American action fantasy film, released in June 2016. The movie was inspired by the Warcraft 90’s video games series. Warcraft is a multi-starrer film directed by Duncan Jones. The storyline revolved around the encounters between humans and orcs in locations similar to the video game.

Rampage

Directed by Brad Peyton, Rampage is an American science fiction monster film based on 90’s video games developed by Midway Games. The movie’s actor includes Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, etc. The story aims to safeguard Chicago from getting destroyed by mutated animals such as grey wolf, Amercian crocodile and gorilla.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is one of the most successful and popular movie adaptation of a 90’s video game. Prince of Persia movie is a 2010 Action fantasy film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma, Ben Kingsley and Alfred Molina. It was directed by Mike Newell. The film set resembled Islamic Persia.

Hitman: Agent 47

Hitman video game series was released in 2000; developed by IO Interactive. The lead character of Hitman game was as Agent 47. Hitman: Agent 47 is an American action thriller movie released in 2015 was directed by Aleksander Bach. The movie starcast includes Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware, Zachary Quinto, Ciarán Hinds, Thomas Kretschmann and Angelababy.