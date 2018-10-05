50 Most Popular 90’s Video Game: Part 2

Here comes the second part to our list of nostalgic 90’s video game.

No need to miss those stress-free teen days anymore, binge play one of these games this weekend and reminisce the old days.

1. Master of Orion

Conquer the galaxy with Master of Orion. This 90’s video game is a turn-based 4X science fiction strategy game, which was released in 1993. It was published by MicroPose on two platforms – MS-DOS and Mac OS.

2. Warcraft

Warcraft, the 90’s video game is a franchise of novels, video games and movies designed by Blizzard Entertainment. Warcraft is a blend of 5 core games. The first three are real-time strategy games. Also, its World of Warcraft version of the online game is the fourth-best-selling game with multiplayer role-playing.

3. Star Wars: Dark Forces

The 90’s video game: Star Wars: Dark Forces is a first-person shooter game. It was developed and published by LucasArts in 1995. In the initial release the game was created for MS-DOS and later in 1996, Star Wars was available on PlayStation. It is based on a fictional universe.

4. Need For Speed

Need For Speed is a 90’s video game franchise. It was developed by Ghost Games and published by Electronic Arts in 1994. Fill your life with speed by play Need for Speed on various platforms including 3DO, MS-DOS, Windows, PlayStation and Sega Saturn. The speed series rests on illicit street racing.

5. Quake

Find your path through puzzle-like medieval environments, fighting with monsters with diverse weapons. Quake – the first-person shooting video game was introduced in 1996. It was developed by id Software and published by GT interactive. Quake video game was the first one in the Quake series.

6. Resident Evil

Resident Evil the 90’s video game introduced in 1996 involving fun with zombies. It was developed and published by Capcom, the Japanese video game company. Resident Evil is a survival horror series created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara. There is action-horror film series that is based on the game.

7. Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII the seventh edition in the Final Fantasy series. It was rolled out in 1997. A role-playing video game developed by Square for PlayStation console platform. The story of the game is based on a professional soldier who joins an eco-terrorist company to cease a mega-corporation from utilizing the planet’s life essence.

8. Diablo

Diablo is a series of a game based in the fantasy world of Sanctuary. It is an action role-playing hack and slashes dungeon crawler video game series; it is a bag of three core games – Diablo, Diablo II and Diablo III. This 90’s video game was developed by Blizzard Entertainment.

9. GoldenEye 007

GoldenEye was sprung from the 1995 James Bond movie GoldenEye. The first-person shooter video game was developed by Rare and published by Nintendo in 1997. The player is imitating the role of intelligence agent James Bond and fights against a criminal syndicate. It also has a split-screen multiplayer mode.

10. Half-Life: Opposing Force

Introduced in the late 90’s, Half-Life: Opposing Force is a first-person shooter game and part of an expansion pack published by Sierra Studios. Half-Life was developed by Gearbox Software Valve in April 1999. Half-life 90’s video game was a game changer in the first-person shooting genre.