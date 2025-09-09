007 First Light Bond Experience-Pre Order Now and Get Deluxe Edition at No Extra Cost

007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure game featuring a fully re-imagined original James Bond origin story. James Bond movies have always been about flamboyance and some of the most remarkable bonds that are still loved by people are Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. James Bond has always been a heroic spy on a secret mission, who could not be defeated by any enemy, and the game has been designed in such a way that the players can approach their secret missions in a creative way. You would be able to sneak your way into the enemy’s place without him knowing that you were there or you will make your presence felt with the use of every exclusive gadget and weapon at your disposal.

007 First Light- Release Date, Platforms, and Pre Orders

007 First Light is launching on March 27, 2026 for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S and Windows. Pre Orders for the game have already begun and if you Pre order now for Rs. 3,999, you will get an upgrade to 007 First Light Deluxe Edition at no extra cost.

007 First Light- Gameplay Reveal

Players will use a creative approach to fulfil their missions, but this creative approach has been divided into different skills that are naturally exhibited by James Bond.

Spycraft is your toolkit for the quieter side of the job. You can eavesdrop on conversations for intelligence, lift a keycard from a distracted guard’s pocket, or piece together clues from environmental details others might overlook. Every small information can help you work around a new challenge.

Instinct is Bond’s natural aptitude in gameplay form, reflecting his quick thinking and adaptability. It’s a limited resource that will fill itself as you take down enemies, complete objectives etc.

Gadgets from Q Branch are an essential part of your toolkit, giving you plenty of possibilities to tackle each situation you face. You might hack a camera system to clear a path, cut through a locked door with a laser, or distract a guard long enough to slip by.

Combat in 007 First Light is built to feel true to Bond, with control and efficiency. Combat techniques involve swapping between precision gunplay and up-close brawls without missing a beat. Bond can throw an opponent over a railing, smash them against a wall, or disarm them in one smooth motion.

007 First Light- Full Cast

Patrick Gibson as James Bond

Priyanga Burford as M

Alastair Mackenzie as Q

Kiera Lester as Miss Moneypenny

Lennie James as Bond’s mentor, John Greenway

Noemie Nakai as Miss Roth

007 First Light- What’s Unique

A user ‘NikTek’ has posted on ‘X’ that “If someone catches you sneaking in 007 First Light, the main character will come up with an excuse which is actually genius instead of getting a mission failed screen or raising alarm.” So, the main character in the game will give the game the much-needed realistic feel.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘NikTek’:

If someone catches you sneaking in 007 First Light, the main character will come up with an excuse which is actually genius instead of getting a mission failed screen or raising alarm. pic.twitter.com/wgBE5AdOfr — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) September 6, 2025

007 First Light will take you to the mysterious world of James Bond, where every mission comes with a new adventure. You can pre order the game now to get the Deluxe Edition at no extra cost.

