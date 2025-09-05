GTA 6 Release Date Confirmation Eases Down the Unending Delay Fear

GTA 6 is a popular upcoming AAA game, which is all set to release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The game was earlier set to release in the fall of 2025, but Rockstar Games made a release delay announcement for the game in early May 2025. GTA 6 has already been delayed two times and this has given rise to this unending fear of further delay in the release of the game. Now, a well-known former Rockstar employee, Obbe Vermeij has posted on GTA 6 subreddit that Rockstar Games is confident about the May 2026 release window of GTA 6 and any kind of rumor before December 2025 is ‘clout-chasing’.
GTA 6 Release Date Confirmation- Is Rockstar Games Really Confident?
GTA 6 Release Date confirmation was also done by Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick in an interview with CNBC, where he said that his level of conviction about the GTA 6 release date is ‘very-very high’, and at the same time he has also stated that for Rockstar Games GTA 6 is the primary focus right now. So, now with Obbe Vermeij confirming that Rockstar Games is really confident about the May 2026 release window, GTA 6 fans can cheer up and relax till the game finally releases.
Rockstar Games had released GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game after the delay announcement, but now the fans are looking forward to the release of trailer 3 or a gameplay trailer. Some or the other form of official marketing material should drop by the holiday season in the form of a trailer in order to maintain the hype for the game, and also to maintain confirmation for the release date for the game.
GTA 6 Release Date Confirmation and the Fans
GTA 6 fans have faith in what Obbe Vermeij has posted on reddit, and one of them says “He got it right the last delay as well, said they would inform of a delay May-ish of this year, and that's what happened.” So, the fans think that he was capable of predicting the delay right the first time and this time also he could be right. The fans believe that the game is fully playable by now and Rockstar Games is just ironing out bugs up until GTA 6 goes gold. Announcing any delay five months prior to the release date of the game makes sense, as nothing can be said before that. Rockstar Games wants GTA 6 to be a perfect product that will generate revenue for them for many more years from now, and to make such a perfect product Rockstar Games needs to take its own sweet time. GTA 6 fans are okay with the delay, if Rockstar Games needs more time for making a perfect game like GTA 6. A fan has posted on GTA 6 subreddit “I was so glad that the game got delayed, firstly because those people were fast to shut up, probably were crying. And secondly because Rockstar can polish up and finish other features that probably would've been just cut if the 2025 release stayed.” Also, once Rockstar Games comes up with a release date, they don’t back out, and this has been the trend in the past.
GTA 6 release date is right now confirmed for May 2026, and any delay if happens would be announced after December 2025. Till then, the fans can relax and wait for the game to release.
Also Read:
Red Dead Redemption 2 Remastered for PS5 Gets an Update Before GTA 6-Rumors
GTA 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Orders Expected in November 2025-Rumors
GTA 6 Being Capped at 30fps on PS5 Doesn’t Bother the Fans
Rockstar Games Reportedly Partners with Twitch to Prepare for GTA 6 Launch