Red Dead Redemption 2 Remastered for PS5 Gets an Update Before GTA 6-Rumors

Red Dead Redemption 2 remastered update rumors have been there for long now, and the rumored update is due to launch in September 2025. Nothing as such has been confirmed by Rockstar Games, but certain rumors on various social media channels have revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will get a new port for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Some of the rumors also indicate that Rockstar Games might release the Red Dead Redemption 2 Update in the upcoming holiday season.
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S- New Update
This update has been found in the support articles that Rockstar puts up for their various apps, and here the app under consideration is the Red Dead Redemption 2 official companion app. So, a support article was put up by Rockstar Games on their site in response to a hypothetical request “Unable to find the Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Companion app, on the Apple app store”. To this Rockstar Games replied with a post that reads “Red Dead Redemption 2 Official companion app is no longer being offered on the app store as of August 19, 2025”. The post also says that the players who have already downloaded the app earlier can still access it from their Apple’s account purchase history and the post ends with a link to a support article that will help the players in downloading the app. The app was removed from the store almost two weeks back, but Rockstar Games has now come up with an explanation on what actually happened. Also, a similar post has been put up for Android devices by Rockstar Games.
This has actually gained attention from the fans who are thinking why would Rockstar Games pull back support for a working app? Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar’s latest title and there has to be a valid reason behind ending support for this app for this game. The Companion app has been useful for the players, as it helped them to get information on the game.
Why Would Rockstar Games End Support for the Companion app for RDR2?
This new update by Rockstar Games has fueled the rumors that Rockstar Games is working on a new version of the app that would be coming alongside the rumored current gen re-releases of the game. There might be other reasons also like a decrease in usage for Rockstar Games to end support for the app, but nothing has been revealed officially by Rockstar Games. All this has been revealed by the user ‘ben’ on ‘X’, “Rockstar has discontinued and removed Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Companion App on Google Play and the App Store. Could be related to the new versions coming out and Rockstar likely not wanting to maintain it anymore.”
Here is the post on 'X' by the user 'ben':
Rockstar has discontinued and removed Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Companion App on Google Play and the App Store. pic.twitter.com/M7gF00BJbG— ben (@videotechuk_) September 1, 2025
Based on the rumors, if Rockstar Games is planning to get a new updated version of Red Dead Redemption 2, then they must do it within the next few months. GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, and even Rockstar Games would not like to release anything closer to the release date of GTA 6.
Also Read:
GTA 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Orders Expected in November 2025-Rumors
GTA 6 Release Date Confirmation is a Relief for Other Publishers, Reveals Gamescom
GTA 6 Has Been Under Development for 8 Years, but we still Get Delay Rumors
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event September 2025-Get AK47 Blue Flame Draco