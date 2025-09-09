GTA 6 Leaks Reveal New Potential Websites Registered by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 rumors just don’t stop, as the fans are really waiting for the game to release on May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The release of the game has been delayed from fall 2025 to May 2026, but the hype for the game continues to linger on. The reason behind the hype is the expectations of the fans from GTA 6 as a game which will change AAA gaming forever. GTA 6 is going to be absolutely grand and mesmerizing not only because of its excellent visuals and graphics, but also because of its storyline and gameplay. GTA 6 is next in line to its predecessor Grand Theft Auto 5, which has been around for more than a decade now, but has still not lost its charm. The fans expect GTA 6 to carry forward the legacy created by the GTA series of games and Rockstar.

GTA 6- New Rumors

Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be a more realistic game because it will feature cell phones, websites etc. that have a use in day-to-day life. Now, a reliable insider Tez2 has discovered some secret Grand Theft Auto 6 websites that have already been registered by Rockstar Games. These websites are expected to go live shortly. TezFunz2 has posted “Chit Chat aside, I came across some domains, all registered on May 27, under Take-Two’s nameservers that could be 6 related. These domains could be in-game sites that Rockstar may direct to 6’s page later on, like what we have seen with 4 or 5. Or some could be completely unrelated instead.”

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘TezFunz2’ with the Source:

Similar things happened when Grand Theft Auto 5 was released, as that time also Rockstar Games had created websites like lifeinvader.com, where the players could not only get some information, but also get player discounts in the game. The fans expect that Rockstar Games could be trying a very similar thing with GTA 6 with the help of these websites.

GTA 6 Rumors- A Look at the Leaked Websites

The first website discovered here is what-up.app, and as the name suggests it could either be a social media website or a communications application. This was also shown in the leaked footage of September 2022, and based on the way it was used it can be assumed that it is a communication service. September 2022 leaks had revealed that Jason received a text message on Whatapp and this makes it look like a replica of WhatsApp. All this refers to the large extent of the use of social media in GTA 6. The next app is rydeme.app and this looks like as it has some reference to ride sharing services in the game.

GTA 6 will take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Leonida, so the next app leonidagov.app could be an app that refers to the website maintained by the government of Leonida in the game. Other apps and websites mentioned in the rumors would have some significance in GTA 6, but what exactly they woud they be used for would become clear once the game finally releases.

GTA 6 is going to feature a massive open world full of activities and side missions, and these rumored websites reveal the realism that the game will feature. The way these rumored websites and apps would be used in the game would be revealed by Rockstar Games once the game finally releases.

