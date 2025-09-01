Sony’s Next-Gen PSP Would be Powerful than PS5 and Priced Around $399 to $499-Rumors

PlayStation Portable (PSP) has been a successful handheld console and till now PSP games are played on Android device and PC with the help of PPSSPP emulator. PSP fans are still in love with the old GTA Editions and God of War PPSSP games, and this is one big reason, why PPSSPP emulator has gained huge popularity over time. Now, the recent rumors indicate that Sony’s PlayStation Portable is in the making and would launch sometime in late 2027. The fans are excited to get a new PlayStation Handheld device that would perform better than the Standard PS5.

Sony’s Next-Gen PSP - Rumored Specifications

Sony’s Next-Gen PlayStation Portable is expected to be the most powerful handheld of the big three when it launches. The production for the console is set to happen in early 2027, with late 2027 as the release timeline expected for the handheld console. The handheld console can be docked for TV play and the console docked has the capability to exceed the performance of the base PS5. Sony’s upcoming Next-gen handheld console will also have 1.3 to 2.6 times the Raytracing power of base PS5 when docked. The price of the handheld console is expected to be somewhere between $399 to $ 499. All this has been revealed in a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘TCMF Games’.

Sony’s Next-Gen PlayStation Handheld- More Rumored Details

A leaker ‘Moore’s Law is Dead’ has also revealed some new information about the Canis SoC that will be used to power Sony’s Next-Gen PlayStation handheld. It is expected to have a mix of Zen 6 and RDNA 5 parts, along with heavy amount of LPDDR5X memory.

Canis is expected to feature a six-core CPU with four Zen 6c Cores and 2 Zen 6 power cores. The delivered value might be lower than the supported 48 GB of LPDDR5X-8553 RAM. GPU specs of the rumored PlayStation handheld by Sony include a 16 CU RDNA 5 iGPU with a handheld clock of 1.2 GHz (1.65 GHz docked). Sony’s next-gen PlayStation handheld console is expected to be backwards compatible with all PS5 and PS4 titles, but some of the games might not deliver a smooth performance on the console.

PlayStation Next-Gen PSP- Is it Worth the Price?

Prices for PS5 Standard and PS5 Slim consoles have gone up in the United States, and Sony has attributed this increase to uncertain market conditions. Consoles in general have become pricier than they were at the time of their launch. Players usually expect the prices of the consoles to go down over a period of time after their launch, as new technology replaces the old technology. But in the case of gaming consoles the prices have shown a reverse trend. Sony’s Next-Gen PSP shows enough promise, when you take a closer look at its rumored specs and performance capability. Also, the upcoming PlayStation handheld will be backwards compatible with all the PS4 and PS5 games, and this makes it even more exclusive as a console. All these features justify the price of the handheld console to be somewhere between $399 to $499.

So, PlayStation Next-Gen handheld is finally coming, but at a hefty price. The console seems to deliver the right value for money, if all the rumored specifications stand true.

