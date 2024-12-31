10 Best Game Releases of 2024- Black Myth Wukong, Astro Bot and More

As we approach the end of 2024 and look ahead to 2025, the gaming industry is finishing strong with a stellar lineup of releases that will keep players on the edge of their seats. The final months of 2024 are packed with highly anticipated titles that showcase groundbreaking technology, captivating narratives, and exciting gameplay. From epic RPGs to action-packed shooters, these games are creating a path for an exciting transition into the new year. Whether you’re looking for fresh, new experiences or looking for your beloved franchises, 2024’s closing chapter promises to leave a lasting impression as we move into 2025. Let’s explore the best game releases that will define the tail end of 2024 and carry us into the next great gaming era.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is nothing short of a groundbreaking achievement in the world of action RPGs. The game's visuals are amazing and mind-boggling showcasing a level of artistry rarely seen in gaming. The game was nominated for the ‘Game of the Year’ at “The Game Awards 2024’, but it missed out on receiving the prestigious award. This actually sparked heated discussion among Chinese fans, but nevertheless the game managed to secure the Best Action Game and Player’s Voice Award at the Game Awards 2024. What truly sets Black Myth: Wukong apart is its masterful combat system, which balances fluidity, precision, and creativity, allowing players to not only enjoy the challenging battles, but also live and feel the action. The shapeshifting abilities add strategic depth to the gameplay while the fast-paced combat with a focus on perfect dodges, makes for a challenging and engaging combat system. The game has transformed China’s gaming industry and has definitely taken it to new heights. Black Myth Wukong as we all know is an action RPG which has its origin in the Chinese mythology. You move ahead on a fantastic journey in the game as ‘The Destined One’, and overcome the challenges on your way to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.

Supported Platforms: PS5 and Windows

Release Date- 20th August 2024

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Sparking Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi and takes it to a whole new level. With stunning visuals, fast-paced 3D combat, ki slinging and teleport kicking, loyal to the anime, this non-stop action game is a treat for the fans of the iconic combat of the nostalgic Budokai Tenkaichi series. Extensive content and engaging gameplay help keep fans entertained for countless hours. Create and share your own Dragon Ball fight scenarios online to experience a personalized gameplay. Indulge in the Episode Battles and follow the perspectives of eight characters, as you navigate through key sagas with the possibility of altering narrative outcomes. Play as Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Frieza, Cell, Piccolo, Broly, Trunks, and many more formidable warriors from a gigantic roster of 182 characters.

Supported Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows

Release Date: 11th October 2024

Helldivers 2

Enlist in the Helldivers and be a part of the galaxy’s last line of offence. Fight for freedom across the galaxy in this third person shooter game. Protect the very rights that form the key pillars of our existence and our civilization. Fight beside a valiant group of warriors to maintain order in the galaxy. Utilize a variety of powerful equipment and abilities, known as Stratagems, which can be called in during missions to adapt to different combat scenarios. With cooperative multiplayer objectives, character customization and the Warbonds system for rewards, this game is a must buy. The persistent galactic war and the challenging friendly-fire mechanics keep players on their toes and provide an engaging gameplay.

Supported Platform: PS5, Windows

Release Date: 8th February, 2024

Silent Hill 2

Enter a dream-like world and encounter twisted monsters, the menacing Pyramid Head, and a seemingly ordinary cast of characters wrestling with their past in the survival-horror game, Silent Hill 2. With ray tracing and other cutting-edge technical enhancements, the world of Silent Hill and its unsettling ambiance is even realer than before. And with the inclusion of new, immersive sound technology, and the extremely realistic visuals, you’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of all the action. Investigating a letter from his late wife, James returns to where they made so many memories - Silent Hill. What he finds is a ghost town, prowled by disturbing monsters and cloaked in deep fog. Confront the monsters, solve puzzles, and search for traces of your wife in this remake of Silent Hill 2.

Supported Platforms: PS5, Windows

Release Date: 8th October 2024

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

This action-adventure platformer takes you on a journey to the mythological Persian land and the powers to manipulate space-time are yours. With parkour-style action, extraordinary Time Powers and super abilities, play as Sargon and battle against time-corrupted enemies and mythological beasts.

Supported Platforms: PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Release Date: 18th January 2024

Astro Bot

From sandy beaches to lush jungles and piping-hot volcanoes, explore an immense variety of biomes in search of Astro’s lost crew. With your new powers, battle out a whole new roster of quirky baddies and huge bosses. A PS5 exclusive Astro Bot won the prestigious ‘Game of the Year’ Award at The Game Awards 2024. You get to play the role of the protagonist Astro, who embarks on a journey to save lost Bots, retrieve parts for the PlayStation 5 mothership, and defeat the alien Space Bully Nebulax, who had originally destroyed the mothership.

Supported Platforms: PS5

Release Date: 6th September, 2024

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Explore an expansive world, all brought to life with a new level of graphical fidelity. Expect a new standard of cinematic storytelling, fast-paced combat, and rich exploration across a vast world. Fina Fantasy VII Rebirth follows the story of Iconic heroes Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith and Red XIII have escaped from the dystopian city Midgar. They are now in pursuit of Sephiroth, the vengeful swordsman from Cloud’s past who was thought to be dead.

Supported Platforms: PS5, Windows

Release Date: 29th February, 2024

Stellar Blade

This interstellar adventure is a feast for any gamer with its incredible visual experience, blisteringly fast combat, challenging boss battles, and an enthralling plot with mystery and revelations. Get ready to take part in razor-sharp action and make critical, story-changing decisions as you slash a path through the remnants of earth. Join EVE as she strives to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba – the malevolent force that has devastated it.

Supported Platforms: PS5, Confirmed for PC In 2025

Release Date: 26th April, 2024

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

With a new open-world map in the Land of Shadow, and new weapons like Thrusting Shields, Reverse-hand Swords, and Smithscript Weapons, this new instalment in the Elden Ring series has proved to be a worthy successor. Explore the classic action with an all-new storyline, latest weapons and spells, new talismans, sixty-two new bosses and enhanced multiplayer features.

Supported Platforms: PS4 and PS5, Xbox, Windows

Release Date: 21st June 2024

Star Wars Outlaws

This action-adventure platformer has proved to be a jewel for Star Wars fans. It is the first open-world Star Wars game. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted as Kay Vess an outlaw.

Supported Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Release Date: 30th August 2024

