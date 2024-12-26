4 Reasons Why Rockstar will Not Release GTA 6 Trailer 2 This Year

GTA 6 and its hype will never end, and it might continue even after we get the second trailer for the game. We have heard various fan theories like the Moon Theory and the December 3rd theories that have actually failed to predict the correct release date for GTA 6 trailer 2, and now all hopes are set on the November 27th theory. Though the fans are really excited about getting something on GTA 6 on November 27th 2024, but some of the fans like Tez2 have already started calling this theory as a delusional theory. The fans seem to be divided over 27th December 2024 theory, and there is a possibility that GTA 6 trailer 2 might not come out this year at all. In fact, some of the GTA 6 community members think that Rockstar might come out with the final release date announcement of the game in the month of February, after Take Two Interactive’s Financial Earnings call. There are also some rumors about an announcement on the PC release of GTA 6. The fans are eagerly waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2 release, but here is why Rockstar might not release trailer 2 this year.

Does Rockstar Games Really Need Trailer 2 Right Now After the Immense Success of Trailer 1?

GTA 6 trailer 1 almost broke all the records with around smashing 93 million views in just a span of 24 hours. In two days, the views for trailer 1 reached 101 million, and this kind of success is actually difficult to repeat. You won’t believe that GTA 5 trailer took almost 12 years to reach these many views. It looks like that Rockstar Games has now no need for another GTA 6 trailer, and they have enough time in hand for revealing any kind of official information on the game before its final release in the fall of 2025. GTA 5 got its first trailer on 2nd November 2011 and trailer 2 on 12th November 2012, which shows a 1-year gap between the two trailers, but if you look at the previously announced release date for GTA 5, then you would see that the game was due for release within the next seven months. Though, the release got delayed because of some other reasons. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 got its first trailer in October 2016, and second trailer in September 2017. So, here the gap was almost 2 to 3 months. Therefore, we need to wait for GTA 6 trailer 2 for some more time, as there is still one year to go before the final release of the game.

GTA is Self-Marketing Itself

Marketing requires a very heavy budget, and what can be better than having a game that's self-marketing itself. One of the GTA 6 former developer also mentioned the fact that Rockstar Games knows that GTA 6 is self-marketing itself with the help of fan theories on the web. What Rockstar Games does is, it just puts some kind of subtle hint like the Moon Theory on the web, which compels the fans to go deeper into these hints and then come up with a suitable theory for GTA 6 trailer 2 or release date of the game. This actually is a brilliant marketing strategy used by Rockstar Games, as it helps them to maintain the right hype for the game, and this way you will see the game always trending on all the social media channels. Current 27th December theory and the 3rd December theory also look like a part of this marketing gimmick. Fans are not at fault in this case, as Rockstar Games has been using this Hype marketing strategy for quite a long time now.

Is GTA 6 Release Delayed to 2026?

GTA 6 release delay is also another news that spreads like wildfire on the web. Within a gap of every 2 months or so, you would have heard rumors about a delay in GTA 6 release, and most of these rumors are baseless. One valid leak was done by the Insider, Jason Schreier, who stated that GTA 6 has missed many deadlines, and to this the fans reacted with the theory that GTA 6 release was delayed. Though number of delays in game development doesn’t refer to a delay in the final release of the game that has been planned for the fall of 2025. Take Two, Interactive, the parent company for Rockstar has always maintained a firm stand on the timely release of GTA 6, and they have disclosed that in 2025 their net bookings would be $8 billion, so there is right now no chance of any kind of delay in the release.

GTA 6 Trailer 1 Leak Mistake Will Not Be Repeated by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 1 was leaked before its release and that spoiled the entire surprise that Rockstar Games had planned for the fans. This time Rockstar will definitely not repeat this mistake and the next trailer for the game would be released quietly and with a strong element of surprise for the GTA 6 fans.

GTA 6 would be ready for marketing by now, but something definitely is stopping Rockstar Games from making any official reveal. Till the time Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 trailer 2, the fans have no option left but to wait and watch the entire game.

