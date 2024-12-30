GTA 6 Release Date, Trailer 2, Characters and Map-Wrap Up for 2024

GTA 6 has been a complete roller coaster ride for the GTA 6 fans in the year 2024 amid various leaks and speculations. Anticipation for the game has always been high, and the game always managed to secure a spot in the trending section on all the social media channels. The real story for GTA 6 started with the release of official trailer 1 in December 2023, which broke all the records by reaching over 228 million views on YouTube. The hype for GTA 6 was always real, but what added to the woes of the GTA 6 fans was the silence from the developer’s side for the entire year. Rockstar Games never reacted to any of the fans’ posts neither it came out with any other official information on GTA 6 development in 2024. Rockstar’s silence gradually paved way for various speculations and theories around GTA 6 trailer 2 release date and the final release date of the game.
GTA 6- Awards and Achievements in 2024
GTA 6 is actually one of the lucky games to have received two awards even before its official release which has been announced for the fall of 2025 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles. The game won the prestigious ‘Most Wanted Game’ award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024. Later in December 2024, GTA 6 was also crowned with the ‘Most Anticipated Game’ title at the Game Awards 2024. These awards are a refection of the hype that GTA 6 has, and the fans are really looking forward to the release of the game in the fall of 2025.
GTA 6 Characters, Story, and Setting- All We Know in 2024
GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, and the story of the game will be set against a familiar back drop of crime, drugs and robbery. The story of the game will follow the two main protagonists of the game, Lucia and Jason, and Lucia is surely the first female protagonist in the entire GTA series. GTA 6 would feature an open-world full of activities, missions, and side quests, and the story of the game would be set in the contemporary Vice City featuring satirical depictions of social media. The map for GTA 6 would be expansive enough to cover the entire state of Leonida, which is a fictionalized version of Miami.
GTA 6 Leaks and Speculations- Trailer 2 Theories and Release Theories
GTA 6 offered a roller coaster ride to the fans with various leaks and speculations, which were sparked by Rockstar’s silence on the entire episode. GTA 6 trailer 2 release speculations covered November 22nd 2024, December 3rd 2024, December 27th 2024, January 7th 2025, and February 2025, as the expected release date for the trailer 2. Expected release date of November 22nd 2024 had its origin in the popular Moon theory, while December 3rd referred to the PlayStation and Rockstar Partnership leaks. On January 7th 2025, Rockstar’s Holiday Sale is getting over, so the fans are hopeful that they might get something on GTA 6 after that, and February 2025, coincides with the past trends followed by Rockstar after Take Two Interactives’ financial earnings call. A former Rockstar developer had once commented on social media 'GTA 6 trailer 2 release date is unknown’, and another one had posted that GTA 6 is self-marketing itself. So, some of the fans believe that Rockstar would launch GTA 6 trailer 2 when it wants to and these subtle hints dropped by them through other GTA updates are just an excellent way to manage the hype around the game. GTA 6 trailer 2 is the only way the fans expect to see the realistically created virtual world of the game in a detailed way, and no wonder the fans are waiting eagerly for its release.
GTA 6 Release Date- Confirmed or Not?
GTA 6 release is on track and will happen in the fall of 2025 for Xbox Series X/S Consoles and PS5 consoles, and this has been confirmed by the Take Two Interactive boss, Strauss Zelnick after their last financial earnings call. Despite the fact that the date has been confirmed many times officially, one section of fans has their own set of doubts with respect to the timely release of GTA 6. GTA 6 release delay rumors gained momentum, when Jason Schreier commented on Rockstar failing to meet certain deadlines during GTA 6 development. Though he never mentioned that the game would be delayed, but the fans started speculating a delay in the release of the game from the statement given by him on various social media channels. Right now, from whatever information we have in hand, GTA 6 release seems to be on track and the game would amaze everyone with its visuals and graphics after its final release in the fall of 2025.
GTA 6 Leaks- Price, Size, Maps, Characters, Performance on Consoles
GTA 6 Map
GTA 6 map is being rumored to be one of the biggest maps in the entire GTA series, and the map could feature up to 100 new locations for the players to explore and unfold. The map for GTA 6 is expected to be 2 times the size of GTA 5 map, and it could also feature up to three islands and the islands would be inspired by Cuba, Bahamas, and a potential third unknown island. The open world of GTA 6 is being rumored to be extremely expansive and it is expected to have 70% enterable buildings which will definitely make the gameplay more immersive than other games in the GTA Series.
GTA 6 Characters
Apart from the confirmed protagonists Jason and Lucia, GTA 6 will feature some other characters like Sam, Wyman and Kai. Their roles would unfold once the game finally releases in the fall of 2025.
GTA 6 Price
Initially the rumored price for GTA 6 on the web was $150, but looking at the competition in the market the most realistic price for GTA 6 is being expected to be $70. Also, GTA 6 is expected to bring in revenue for the developers for a very long time, and the leaks suggest that GTA 6 will have an Online version which will have paid DLCs and a play per hour feature.
GTA 6 File Size
GTA 6 is definitely going to be a challenging game, and the fans are really thinking about the file size it will have based on its rumored DLCs, expansive map, new missions and a heavy 400 hours of gameplay. The leaks suggest that GTA 6 will have a file size that would be a little more than 200 GB, but the actual story will unfold when the game releases officially.
GTA 6 Performance on Consoles
GTA 6 will be a technically challenging game, according to the experts, and this has raised questions on its performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The experts from Digital Foundry believe that the game will not run at 60 FPS on either of the two consoles. Though the other school of thought has an opinion that Rockstar has always been successful at optimising the performance of their games on the device that has been announced officially to support the game.
GTA 6 and its hype goes hand in hand, and the fans really want the release of the game to stay on track. The game will be visually and technically appealing, as it is being positioned by Rockstar Games as the most immersive gaming solution ever created. GTA 6 is rumored to bring a mix of the best new features and some of the old features from some popular games like RDR2 and GTA 4, and this along with its AI enabled gameplay would definitely be a real treat for the GTA 6 fans.
