GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Confirmed for February 2025 by Jason Schreier

GTA 6 trailer 2 theories were proven wrong after there was no news from Rockstar Games regarding trailer 2 release on 27th December 2024. All the social media channels were full of posts from GTA 6 fans that focused majorly on frustration from not getting any information on GTA 6 from Rockstar Games. To add to the frustration Rockstar ended the year with a post on Rockstar Holiday Sale, which actually attracted a lot of criticism from the fans. So, the December 27th, December 3rd and the most popular Moon Theory failed to deliver the trailer 2 for GTA 6, but now Jason Schreier of Bloomberg has given a new hope to the fans. Jason Schreier has revealed in a post that GTA 6 trailer 2 would release in February 2025, and that the game is scheduled for November 2025. 'AlfaGames' has posted on 'X' "Jason Schreier has just confirmed that trailer 2 of #GTA6 will be released in February 2025, he comments that the marketing campaign will start at that time and that the game is scheduled for November 2025 ." This is a great piece of news for the GTA 6 fans, as they have been really looking forward to any sort of official reveal on GTA 6 for a very long time now.

Advertisment

Here is the post by the user 'AlfaGames' on 'X':

🚨| ULTIMA HORA, URGENTE!!



Jasón Schreier acaba de confirmar que en febrero de 2025 saldrá el trailer 2 de #GTA6 , comenta que en ese momento la campaña de marketing iniciará y que el juego está previsto para noviembre de 2025 🤯.



GANAMOS!!! pic.twitter.com/D1tborUfqw — AlfaGames (@AlfaGames__) December 28, 2024

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer in February 2025 and Release in November 2025- The Possibility is Actually There

As we had revealed in an earlier post that Rockstar Games usually declares the final release date of their popular coming games in January or the early February of the release year. This strategy was used for very popular games from the franchise like GTA 5 and RDR2. This actually happens because every year Take Two Interactive holds its financial earnings call in the month of February and after the call mostly some major announcement comes out from the parent company of Rockstar Games. The year 2025 comes with GTA 6 as the major release by the company, and this game is set to generate revenue for them for the next 10 years or may be more. This also falls in line with the February 2025, GTA 6 trailer 2 release date, as it would be the right time to start marketing for the game, before its final release in the month of November 2025.

GTA 6 is Not Delayed and That’s Good News

Advertisment

After the GTA 6 fans failed to get GTA 6 trailer 2 on December 27th, 2024, they had lost hopes about the timely release of the game. There were many posts that indicated a delay in the final release of the game and they expected the release year to be 2026 now. This post by Jason Schreier falls in line with what Take Two Interactive committed in their last financial earnings call, and the fans should be happy that the game will release in November 2025 only, without any delay in the release.

Rockstar Games has always been following the same pattern for marketing their games in the past, and a similar marketing strategy will be used for GTA 6 also. GTA 6 will definitely get its second trailer in February 2025 and the fans will get the game in November 2025, and this actually makes the whole festive season brighter for the fans.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 6 Fans Divided as 27 Auto Sales Regrets Having Info on Trailer 2

Fan Theories that Confirm GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release for December 27

GTA 6 Release Info Reveal Expected in January 2025 Based on Trends

Advertisment

GTA 6 Can Wait-Get GTA 5 and EA Sports FC 25 at 50% Off on PS Store