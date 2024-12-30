Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle- Get 4 Bonuses in One

Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle is a premium bundle and can be obtained with the Legendary Auroa event that has recently been launched in Free Fire MAX. Free Fire Max Legendary Aurora Event is a Luck Royale Event and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. The event requires the players to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to receive the legendary bundle. The Legendary Bundle offers special privileges such as Duo Emote, Look Changer, Battle Card, and Arrival Animation. Earlier the bundle was available through Legendary Auction also, but that was an expensive event, as it required a greater number of Free Fire MAX diamonds to be spent by the players. Legendary Aurora Event is the affordable way to get the Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here you need to go to the Legendary Aurora Event.
- Now, you will require 20 diamonds for one spin and 200 diamonds for 11 spins in the event.
Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Event- Rewards
Legendary Aurora Event comes with premium rewards like the Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle and the Aurora’s Legacy Katana. Here are all the rewards that you can get in the Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Event:
- Aurora Shade Bundle (Duo Emote, Look Changer, Battle Card, and Arrival Animation)
- Aurora Token
- Frosty Band
- Katana – Aurora’s Legacy
- Aurora Avatar
- Aurora Banner
- 10x Spin Shard
- 5x Spin Shard
- 3x Spin Shard
- 2x Spin Shard
- 1x Spin Shard
- Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate
- Ice Bones and Fire Bones Weapon Loot Crate
- Rave Skater Weapon Loot Crate
- Pigment Splash Weapon Loot Crate
- Cyan Fear Weapon Loot Crate
- Winter’s Bones Weapon Loot Crate
- Ice Blossom Weapon Loot Crate
- Purple Dread Weapon Loot Crate
- Armor Crate
- Supply Crate
- Foot pockets
- Reward Tokens
- Pocket Bazaar
- Bonfire
- Airdrop Support
- Secret clues
How to Get the Aurora Shade Bundle, if You Fail to Get it From the Prize Pool?
It would be extremely difficult to get the Aurora Shade Bundle directly from the Prize Pool. Alternatively, you can collect 5 Aurora Tokens from the Prize Pool, and then use these Aurora Tokens in exchange for the Aurora Shade Bundle. Here are the exchange rewards for the Aurora Tokens in the Legendary Aurora Event:
- 1 Aurora Token: Aurora Banner
- 2 Aurora Token: Aurora Avatar
- 3 Aurora Token: Katana – Legacy of the Aurora
- 4 Aurora Token: Frosty Band
- 5 Aurora Tokens: Aurora Shade Bundle
Free Fire MAX Legendary Auro event is the easiest way to get the Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle. The players can take part in the event and get the rewards they want from the event.
