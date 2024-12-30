Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle- Get 4 Bonuses in One

Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle is a premium bundle and can be obtained with the Legendary Auroa event that has recently been launched in Free Fire MAX. Free Fire Max Legendary Aurora Event is a Luck Royale Event and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. The event requires the players to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to receive the legendary bundle. The Legendary Bundle offers special privileges such as Duo Emote, Look Changer, Battle Card, and Arrival Animation. Earlier the bundle was available through Legendary Auction also, but that was an expensive event, as it required a greater number of Free Fire MAX diamonds to be spent by the players. Legendary Aurora Event is the affordable way to get the Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here you need to go to the Legendary Aurora Event.

Now, you will require 20 diamonds for one spin and 200 diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Event- Rewards

Legendary Aurora Event comes with premium rewards like the Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle and the Aurora’s Legacy Katana. Here are all the rewards that you can get in the Free Fire MAX Legendary Aurora Event:

Aurora Shade Bundle (Duo Emote, Look Changer, Battle Card, and Arrival Animation)

Aurora Token

Frosty Band

Katana – Aurora’s Legacy

Aurora Avatar

Aurora Banner

10x Spin Shard

5x Spin Shard

3x Spin Shard

2x Spin Shard

1x Spin Shard

Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Bones and Fire Bones Weapon Loot Crate

Rave Skater Weapon Loot Crate

Pigment Splash Weapon Loot Crate

Cyan Fear Weapon Loot Crate

Winter’s Bones Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blossom Weapon Loot Crate

Purple Dread Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Foot pockets

Reward Tokens

Pocket Bazaar

Bonfire

Airdrop Support

Secret clues

How to Get the Aurora Shade Bundle, if You Fail to Get it From the Prize Pool?

It would be extremely difficult to get the Aurora Shade Bundle directly from the Prize Pool. Alternatively, you can collect 5 Aurora Tokens from the Prize Pool, and then use these Aurora Tokens in exchange for the Aurora Shade Bundle. Here are the exchange rewards for the Aurora Tokens in the Legendary Aurora Event:

1 Aurora Token: Aurora Banner

2 Aurora Token: Aurora Avatar

3 Aurora Token: Katana – Legacy of the Aurora

4 Aurora Token: Frosty Band

5 Aurora Tokens: Aurora Shade Bundle

Free Fire MAX Legendary Auro event is the easiest way to get the Legendary Aurora Shade Bundle. The players can take part in the event and get the rewards they want from the event.

