A Chinese Gamer Reportedly Assembles PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch 2 Into One Console

A post on ‘X’ by a Chinese gamer has gone viral, as the gamer claims that she has assembled PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch 2 into one console. The whole concept is bewitching, as switching between the systems takes about three seconds. The best part is that only one platform operates at a time, and all components are powered by a shared 250-watt power supply. Whether this is a feat of engineering brilliance, a playful gaming experiment, or simply an internet hoax, the buzz surrounding the claim speaks volumes about the passion and creativity of the gaming community.

Only one platform operates at a time, and all components are powered by a shared 250-watt power supply.

Tweet that Sparked Frenzy- A One-Stop Solution for Gamers

The tweet has spread across all social media channels and gaming forums and the fans are busy talking about how a creative gamer managed to fuse the three most talked-about, popular consoles of the current generation into one gaming machine. The idea sounds spectacular. Imagine a device capable of running Sony exclusives like Spider-Man 2, Microsoft’s Halo Infinite, and Nintendo’s upcoming Zelda titles—all without switching hardware.

The gaming community is now analyzing how such a hybrid gaming system could even function. The reason behind the doubt is the unique architecture and hardware specifications of each of these current generation consoles. Sony’s custom SSD and GPU design support the PS5 console, Xbox Series X is supported by raw power with its 12 teraflops of performance, and the rumored Switch 2 is expected to emphasize portability and hybrid play. A gamer who can combine all these unique current gen consoles into one device, would definitely be a master of hardware wizardry and unprecedented software compatibility.

Is the Tweet Just a Myth or a Gaming Marvel?

Skeptics doubt the existence of such a system that has the capability of merging three distinct and complex ecosystems with each belonging to three different corporate giants. Creating a device like this would require extensive emulation or virtualization. Even if the gamer physically housed the components in a single chassis, the consoles would still function independently, more like three machines sharing a shell than one unified system.

However, gaming has always proven itself to be a very creative domain, where gaming enthusiasts have built handheld PCs that mimic console experiences, retro emulation machines and apps like PPSSPP that run thousands of titles and even custom rigs that combine multiple GPUs for extreme performance. This makes this idea look like a possibility in the near future, but if is real then it would change the way gaming is done.

The idea resonates with the demand of the console users who have been divided by these tech giants on the basis of platform exclusivity. The idea of a Universal console that allows you to play all games on one single platform sounds almost incredible, but this is what the gamers would ever want.

While some fans have reacted with comments like “This is so cool!”, or “This is epic I so so so need this.”, some have the opinion “pointless, but cool”. So, a concept like this is what the gamers crave for, but it is not easy to believe that something like this could ever exist.

