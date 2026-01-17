GTA 6 Doesn’t Need GTA 5 Protagonists-Players Push for Fresh Gameplay Experience

GTA 6 release has been delayed twice and the fans are now craving to play the much-anticipated game on November 19, 2026. While a fear of further delay in release still looms, there is no official announcement from Rockstar Games on this front. GTA Games have always shown the dark side of the American Dream, where there is an immense focus on greed, corruption, and chasing money through crime in settings inspired by the US cities. Though the setting for any GTA game would always be a replica of an American City, but the gamers now want something new and fresh from the upcoming game GTA 6.

Setting for GTA 6 has been revealed by Rockstar Games, and all of us know that GTA 6 is taking us back to the neon-soaked streets of Leonida with a primary focus on Vice City, a replica of Miami city in Florida. But no one still knows, what the exact plot of the game is. GTA 6 is the first game in the entire GTA Series that features a female protagonist Lucia along with a male protagonist, Jason. It will also be the first game in the series to feature a love angle between the two main protagonists Jason and Lucia, but does a game like GTA 6 has any space for emotions?

So, from this we can infer that the primary focus of the game would still be drugs, crime, robbery, and reckless driving. Also, there is no GTA game without a good car. Isn’t it? GTA 6 would be more or less similar to GTA 5 and other games in the series, but the fans want GTA 6 to be different from GTA 5 in at least one way. A fan has posted on GTA 6 subreddit “I don't want to see any GTA 5 protagonist in the GTA 6”. The fan has an opinion that the gamers have played GTA 5 for more than a decade now, and if Rockstar Games does not have the potential to create a game with a fresh storyline and a new set of characters, then it’s their problem. The fans are bored of playing as Michael, Trevor, or Franklin in GTA 5, and now in GTA 6 they would only want to hear their name when Rockstar Games is dropping an easter egg in the game.

However, the leaked storyline for GTA 6 reveals that Jason and Lucia will be a couple in the game, and the very first mission of the game involves Jason chasing a plane that is about to land and carries a Russian drug dealer. The story then moves on a similar GTA Series line, where Jason and Lucia get involved in drug dealing and other stealing missions.

Why Do the Fans Want a Fresh Gameplay and Cast in GTA 6?

Rockstar Games have always positioned GTA 6 as their most ambitious entertainment product, which will surpass all expectations. The hype for the game is high, and nothing ordinary or repetitive will satisfy the fans. Apart from playing as a protagonist who gets indulged in chasing fortunes, the fans are look forward to an innovative gameplay experience from GTA 6. Like a fan says “I would really like to see features that include new abilities such as duel wielding and prone.” This refers to playing the same concept with a fresh new perspective on gameplay mechanism. Some gameplay features like the Limited Weapon System from Red Dead Redemption 2 are obviously making their return into GTA 6, but the fans seem to be okay with getting some good gameplay features from popular Rockstar Games. However, what they really want is a game with new characters and fresh gameplay elements that will define what GTA 6 is all about.

Some fans want a gameplay where you could lay on a rooftop while sniping or would be able to hide under cars with prone. A fresh GTA Online character is also a demand from some of the players while some of them would like to export their player to GTA Online, and that refers to bringing over body/face/hair shape/models into the new engine to make the creation process easier.

These are some wild gameplay elements that the players want in GTA 6, but every project has its own limitations. Rockstar Games knows best and they will make every effort to make GTA 6 better than any other game they have launched in the past. Some of the gameplay features will be carried from popular games like GTA 5 and RDR 2 into GTA 6, but GTA 6 will have its own unique gameplay elements that will make it the best game ever created by Rockstar Games.

