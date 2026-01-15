GTA 6 Online Feature Leaked in a Tussle Between Rockstar Games and the Fired Employees

An ongoing tussle between Rockstar Games and the fired employees has revealed an important leak on a probable GTA 6 Online feature. According to a post by the user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, Rockstar Games said that some of the fired employees discussed a “top secret” feature of the highly anticipated game. These GTA 6 Online leaks have emerged from a discussion between these Rockstar employees, and later these employees were fired by Rockstar Games. Some of these leaks were obviously linked to GTA 6 features, as at one specific time, Rockstar Games insisted that they didn’t want anyone else, but the judge to see what the whole scenario was.

GTA 6 Online New Leak- How it All Started?

According to Rockstar Games, some of the fired employees discussed a “top secret” feature, which is the specific number of online players planned for GTA 6 (32-player session) in a discord sever that included a journalist and 10 former employees, some working for competitors. The discussion started when one of the fired Rockstar employees said this being told “they don’t want more than 13 people taking time off at one time. We are a team of 56 people (soon to be 60).” This refers to the fact that Rockstar Games doesn’t want more than 5 people going off at a time apparently. However, a follow-up on the given comment stated “Absolutely, no idea, they mentioned the large session we did today “being difficult to do” but that was 32 players, not sure how that was difficult. This was again followed up by another message saying “you have multiple studios of QA testers, surely someone can organize a 32-player session and let people have their time off”.

How Does the Entire Conversation Relate to GTA 6 Online?

To this whole scenario, Rockstar games replied by saying that some of the claimants had been sharing extremely confidential information relating to the content and features of an announced service. According to Rockstar Games, these employees discussed the specific number of online players planned for this service- a material feature of this new title- which has not yet been revealed by them. This eventually proves that the game Rockstar Games is talking about is GTA 6 and the feature belongs to GTA 6 Online or Grand Theft Auto 6 Multiplayer.

So, based on the leaks, GTA 6 Online multiplayer server is going to feature 32 players, and this looks like a relatively low number. Though this sounds okay when you look at Red Dead Online. The leaks reveal that GTA 6 Online could also feature a dynamic lobby system like the one you see in Red Dead Online. This leaked GTA 6 Online feature could also resemble games like Forza Horizon, where the lobby might be 32 players, but the game will dynamically populate areas around you with players, and as they go further away, they will leave your session and ultimately join another.

Another explanation could be that Rockstar Games would want GTA 6 Online to be a slower paced experience, where running into players would not happen very frequently.

What the Insiders Say on this GTA 6 Leak?

Well-known insiders like Tex2 have stated that “Not surprising. If they are struggling to do 60 fps with the level of AI population we have seen, then they will with 60 players. Hopefully, the improvement over V is that the AI population won’t be scaled down to accommodate more players to the 32-sized lobby”. So, here Tex 2 is saying that in GTA 5 Rockstar Games is struggling to do that with 60 FPS. With GTA 6, the revealed AI population levels refer to the fact that they will definitely increase the size to 60. This is one of the earlier rumors that lobby size would get bigger in GTA 6. Most of the new-age consoles like PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S would find it extremely taxing, and Rockstar Games would not be able to accomplish this in any way. This is because of the fixed and shared hardware resources of consoles (CPU, memory, and network bandwidth) that must manage data and synchronize the actions of every player in real-time. Consoles are designed with standardized, finite hardware capabilities, unlike PCs, which can be upgraded.

Could GTA 6 Online Be a Separate App?

It is difficult for Rockstar Games to make GTA 6 a separate app, as the two versions of the game would be played on the same map. So, as Tex2 says, there won’t be much difference in the size at the time of launch, but later on the difference would become noticeable as GTA Online would receive tons of additions on the same map. GTA 6 would most probably take place after the story version of the game, and this would make it easier for Rockstar Games to add more content to GTA 6 Online. However, after sometime, Rockstar Games might choose to have a separate map for GTA 6 Online.

GTA 6 Online would be an improved version of GTA 5 Online, as the game will be optimized for the new-age consoles. Most of the GTA 6 leaks can only be validated once Rockstar Games releases a gameplay trailer for GTA 6, and till then we can just hope that the game doesn’t get delayed any further.

