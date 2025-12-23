Amazon has these Awesome PS5 Games on Sale for the 2025 Holiday Season-God of War Ragnarok, GTA 5 and More

PS5 games are extremely popular and what can be better than owning a physical copy of the game you love to play at a discounted price. Amazon is one platform, where you can own a copy of games like Ghost of Tsushima- Director’s Cut and Marvel’s Spiderman at half the price with the deals running on the platform. Isn’t that a deal that must not be missed at any cost? Digital versions of these games are popular, but some of the fans look forward to owning a physical copy of these games, and this holiday season Amazon offers you an amazing discount on these sought-after AAA PS5 games. Here are some of the best PS5 games on Amazon and now you can own a copy of these games at the lowest possible price.

Ghost of Tsushima- Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima takes you on a new path while you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. You can challenge opponents with your katana, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, develop stealth tactics to ambush enemies and explore a new story on Iki Island.

Get Ghost of Tsushima- Director’s Cut for Rs. 2499 (50% off) on Amazon.

Marvel's Spiderman: Miles Morales

In Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Get Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales for Rs. 1999 (50% off) on Amazon.

Marvel’s Spiderman 2

In Marvel’s Spiderman 2, Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for PS5. You can swing, jump and utilise the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love.

Get Marvel’s Spiderman 2 for Rs. 3299 (34% off) on Amazon.

Gran Turismo 7- Standard Edition

Purchase, tune and race your way through a rewarding solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges. And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in the GT Sport gameplay. With over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership from day one, Gran Turismo 7 recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail. Each car handles differently and feels unique as you navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions, including classic courses from GT history.

Get Gran Turismo 7 for Rs. 2499 (50% off) on Amazon.

EA Sports FC 25

EA Sports FC 25 game lets you dive into the 5v5 rush when you team up with your friends. A smaller squad gives you more time to focus on the ball and you also stay closer to the action with the new custom-designed communication tool. Select your favourite Player Item and team up with friends in 5v5 Rush matches, switch up your style of play with the click of a button by employing Manager Items, and find the perfect synergies between your Player Items based on specific Player Roles.

Get EA Sports FC 25 for Rs. 2541 (49% off) on Amazon.

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection

Seek your legacy and leave your mark on the map in UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Discover lost history with the charismatic yet complex thieves, Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, as they travel the world with a sense of wonder, pursuing extraordinary adventures and lost lore.

Get Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for Rs. 1599 (47% off) on Amazon.

God of War Ragnarok- Standard Edition

God of War Ragnarok takes the players on a mythic journey with Kratos and Atreus, where they are looking for answers before the Ragnarok arrives. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

Get God of War Ragnarok- Standard Edition for Rs. 2930 (27% off) on Amazon.

Grand Theft Auto 5- Premium Edition

The game GTA 5 revolves around 3 protagonists in the story Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. Imagine what happens when a young street hustler, a retired bank robber, and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal world, the U.S. Government, and the entertainment industry.

Get GTA 5 Premium Edition for Rs. 1499 (25% off) on Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut

In the future, a mysterious event known as the Death Stranding has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society.

As Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.

Get Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for Rs. 1499 (53% off) on Amazon.

Other PS5 Games You Can Purchase at a Discount on Amazon

Amazon deals on PS5 games will stay for a limited time. You can purchase the game you want till the deal runs on the platform.

