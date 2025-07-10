Amazon Prime Day Deals 2025-Get Deals on PS5 Slim, PS5 Controllers and Games

Amazon Prime Deals have always had an amazing attraction for the consumers, as the deals sometimes bring some much-needed products on huge discount. Now, Amazon is launching Prime Day Deals from July 12 to 14, and some of the deals are available as Prime Day Early Deals. Some of the most interesting deals are available on gaming on this Amazon Prime Day and the best handpicked gaming Amazon Prime deals are given here for you.

PlayStation 5 (Slim)

The prices for PlayStation 5 have been increased in various regions across India, but Prime Day Deals for July 2025 will help you get your favorite PlayStation 5 (Slim) console at a discounted price.

So, from July 12, 2025 till July 14, 2025, Amazon Prime members would be able to purchase a PlayStation 5 (Slim) console for Rs. 52,990 (MRP: 54,990).

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (PlayStation 5)

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5 comes with features like built-in microphone3, a 3.5mm jack, a dedicated mute button, and an option for recording and broadcasting your epic gaming moments.

Now, you can get the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for Rs. 5986 (6% Off).

Sony Playstation Dualsense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller for Playstation 5

Sony PlayStation DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller comes with features like Plug-N-Play, Rubberized Grip, Well-Built Layout & Buttons, Broad Game Support, and Dual Vibration Motors.

Get Sony PlayStation DualSense Cosmic Red Wireless Controller for Playstation 5 for Rs. 6990 (13% Off).

Sony PlayStation PS5 Dualsense Wireless Controller 30Th Anniversary Limited Edition

The controller comes with features like haptic feedback, 3.5mm jack, dedicated mute button, and an option for recording and broadcasting your epic gaming moments.

Get Sony PlayStation PS5 Dualsense Wireless Controller 30th Anniversary Limited Edition for Rs. 14,299 (21% Off).

GTA 5 for PS5

Get a physical copy of the game Grand Theft Auto 5 for your PS5 for Rs. 1,979 (14% off).

Amazon Prime Day early access deals are open now, but some of the deals will open on July 12, 2025 for the prime members. You can purchase the gaming products you want from the deal at a discounted price and enhance your gaming experience.

