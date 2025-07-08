GTA 5 Release in Middle East Paves Way for GTA 6 Listing on PlayStation Store

GTA 5 release in Middle East (UAE + Saudi Arabia) has been planned for July 17, 2025, and this is a fascinating moment for the GTA Series fans in these regions. The game has been around for more than a decade now, but the fans have not been able to play it officially in these regions because of an official ban. GTA 5 will be released in the Middle East with a 21+ rating, after an initial ban in the year 2018. GTA 5 and GTA Online were initially banned in Saudi Arabia because of their depictions of drug use, violence, and explicit content. Now, a recent post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ reveals that GTA 6 has appeared on the PlayStation Store in multiple Middle Eastern countries for the first time. These countries are Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Lebanon.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

GTA 6 appears on the PlayStation Store in multiple Middle East countries for the first time:

- Saudi Arabia

- United Arab Emirates

- Qatar

- Kuwait

- Oman

- Bahrain

- Lebanon pic.twitter.com/WY6IZCuLbH — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) July 7, 2025

GTA 6 Listing on PlayStation Store in Middle East- Paves Way for GTA 6 Timely Release?

It is surprising to know that the fans in Middle East will now get an official opportunity to enjoy GTA 5 and GTA Online. GTA Online has received many weekly updates and along with that DLCs are also launched for the gaming platform on a regular basis. It would be interesting to see how the fans in Middle East will manage playing the two games GTA 5 and GTA 6 once GTA 6 releases on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

A reliable leaker ‘ben’ had earlier mentioned in a post on ‘X’ that GTA 5 release in the Middle East countries would pave way for GTA 6 timely release in these countries. This could be true also, as Rockstar Games might have made enough efforts in order to get an official rating for GTA 5 and GTA Online from the concerned authorities in the Middle Eastern countries. This information was revealed by Kotaku in a post on their website. All these efforts would be directed towards releasing GTA 6 on the first day of its release for these countries.

GTA 6 is already available for Wishlist on PS5 and Xbox Store in other countries, but its first listing on PlayStation Store in the Middle East has gathered attention from the fans all over the world. GTA 6 has a crazy fan following and the fans are really happy to know that the game will be released in more countries than expected. GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game and Rockstar Games will make every effort to make the game a complete success.

