Sony's PS6 Release Date Reportedly Goes Beyond 2027 with a Handheld Also in Progress

PS5 consoles have changed the way AAA gaming is done, and the fans are mostly happy with their owned PS5 consoles. According to Statista “In the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, Sony Corporation sold approximately 2.8 million PlayStation 5 gaming consoles”. PS5 Pro sales showed a good initial start, but the sales figures for the new console launched by Sony in 2024 definitely did no reach anywhere near PS5 sales. The reasons behind it are the heavy price tag of $799 of the PS5 Pro console coupled with the missing Optical Drive in the console. Now, the fans are looking forward to Sony’s Next-Gen console, PS6, which is being rumored to release in 2028 along with a new PlayStation handheld device.
Sony’s PS6 Release Date Goes Beyond 2027- Rumors
Recently, in a post on X by the user ‘TCMF Games’, it has been revealed that PS5 head architect, Mark Cerny has stated that the PlayStation 6 launch will happen many years from now. Marke Cerny has stated in an interview that “What I’m trying to do is prepare for the next generation of consoles, so my timeframe is multi-year”. From this statement the fans have inferred that PlayStation 6 is not launching in 2027 and the release for the console would go beyond 2027.
The 2026 PS5 first party potential leak, Sony reveals PS6 launch timeframe and PSVR 2 To PS5 Pro visual upgrade !— TCMFGames (@TCMF2) July 7, 2025
Another user ‘Detective Seeds’ has also posted on X that a PlayStation engineer working on the hardware side of the house has revealed that the PS6 will be announced in 2028 and release late fall/ early winter 2029. He has further revealed that the Devs kits are estimated to be distributed to developers around Spring 2026 at the same time PS5 pro gets the upgrade to FSR4.
According to a Playstation engineer working on the hardware side of the house; The PS6 will be announced in 2028 and release late fall/ early winter 2029.— Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds) July 5, 2025
PS6 Expected Specifications
PS6 will reportedly feature a UDNA graphics architecture, which would be an evolution of RDNA 5. The new upcoming next-gen console by Sony will be built in collaboration with AMD, and combined with a 3nm fabrication process and GDDR7 memory, the new console will deliver significant improvement in graphics quality with lower energy consumption. Collaboration of Sony with AMD for building the PS6 console gives it access to 3D V-Cache technology that will increase the on-chip memory of the device. This will solve the issues the players faced with old consoles, as PS6 will have shorter loading times, smoother gameplay and improved performance while playing demanding AAA titles. Some recent rumors on PS6 specifications have also indicated that for their upcoming PS6 project Sony and AMD are working on Multiyear partnership for development, and the prime focus while developing the PS6 console would be on Machine Learning technology, which will be used to enhance graphics and gameplay while gaming. Sony is expected to design an architecture optimised specifically for machine learning workloads in gaming. PlayStation 6 technology will also focus on the development of high-quality neural networks that push the boundaries of real-time graphics.
PlayStation Handheld Rumored Specifications
- Will support all PS4 and PS5 games.
- Could feature 16GB RAM and might run on 15W SoC built on 3nm process.
- Kepler_L2 has also revealed on NeoGAF that the new PlayStation Portable will definitely run PS5 games, but not at the same resolution/FPS mainly due to lower memory bandwidth.
- It is expected to feature improved memory compression and cache (4MB L2 + 16MB MALL).
- The target performance of the upcoming PlayStation handheld would be somewhere between PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as based on the information revealed by KeplerL2.
Will The PS6 Release in 2028 Now?
Sony has always had a gap of five to six years between its two consoles, and 2028 seems pretty far away. Some of the fans are happy with the reveal that the upcoming PS6 release is still far away, but the others really want to get their hands on the Next-Gen console by Sony in the year 2027 itself. Sony’s Next-Gen console PS6 and the upcoming PlayStation handheld would definitely change the way AAA games are played on consoles, but nothing can be confirmed till we get an official announcement from Sony.
