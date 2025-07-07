Sony’s PlayStation 6 to Focus on Machine Learning for Graphics or Gameplay-Rumors

Sony just launched its PS5 Pro console in November last year, but the console received a lot of criticism from the fans and technical experts. The reason behind the criticism was mainly the heavy price tag of $799 of the new console. Also, PS5 Pro was not well received by the users for its missing Optical Drive, which needed to be purchased separately, if you wished to play the physical copies of your games on your console. PS5 Pro was launched by Sony with advanced features like improved Ray Tracing, PSSR technology, and a bigger storage, but all this is only available with the games that fall in the category of ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced Games’. Sony also faced problems while launching the console in various regions of the world because of internet connectivity infrastructure issues. The fans expect that now Sony will make an effort to come out with a console that will bring out the best of PS5 and PS5 Pro in one place. So, Sony’s rumored PlayStation 6 is expected to be a noticeable improvement over PS5 and PS5 Pro.

PlayStation 6- Next Generation of Graphics

Some new rumors on ‘X’ by ‘TCMF Games’ indicate that Sony’s rumored PlayStation 6 will have Next Generation of graphics. For this rumored upcoming PS6 project Sony and AMD are working on Multiyear partnership for development, and the prime focus while developing the PS6 console would be on Machine Learning technology, which will be used to enhance graphics and gameplay while gaming. Sony is expected to design an architecture optimised specifically for machine learning workloads in gaming. PlayStation 6 technology will also focus on the development of high-quality neural networks that push the boundaries of real-time graphics.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘TCMF’ Games:

PS6 - Next Generation of Graphics

⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀

+ AMD X PlayStation working on Multi year partnership

+ Focus on machine learning for graphics and gameplay

+ Design an architecture optimised specifically for machine learning… pic.twitter.com/UyEPn1vLcS — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) July 5, 2025

Sony is being rumored to work on integrating machine learning capabilities directly into the GPU, and this enhancement would improve features like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which is a tool that helps in enhancing image quality.

Sony’s Rumored PS6- Would it be Purely Digital like PS5 Pro?

Sometimes back, in a Kiwi Talkz podcast, a former PlayStation executive, Shawn Layden had revealed that Sony would now like to deal with the real issues they had with PS5 Pro launch. According to him Sony now realizes that there is huge diversity in terms of internet connectivity, as a lot of countries are still struggling with limited or reliable internet connectivity. So, downloading a digital copy of the game becomes difficult in such regions, and this leaves Sony with only one option, and that is to launch a new age digital console that comes with an Optical Drive option too. So, based on the rumors PS6 console will come with an Optical Disc drive and the users would be able to play their treasured physical game copies on the console.

PlayStation 6- Expected Specs

PS6 will reportedly feature a UDNA graphics architecture, which would be an evolution of RDNA 5. The new upcoming next-gen console by Sony will be built in collaboration with AMD, and combined with a 3nm fabrication process and GDDR7 memory, the new console will deliver significant improvement in graphics quality with lower energy consumption. Collaboration of Sony with AMD for building the PS6 console gives it access to 3D V-Cache technology that will increase the on-chip memory of the device. This will solve the issues the players faced with old consoles, as PS6 will have shorter loading times, smoother gameplay and improved performance while playing demanding AAA titles. PS6 console is also rumored to feature a next-gen CPU, and AMD’s Zen4 or Zen5 architecture could be the answer. This would allow the console to provide a balanced performance with CPU and the GPU working at similar levels.

PS6 Release- Is it 2027 or 2028?

PS6 release is expected to happen in the year 2027, and the PS6 console is rumored to launch with the PlayStation Portable 2, which is also still rumored. Sony has not revealed anything on the PlayStation 6 console officially, but some of the rumors indicate a 2027 or 2028 release for the console. The rumors are based on the fact that Sony releases a new console every six or seven years. Also, some details about the release date have been revealed by a reliable insider ‘Kepler L2’, who has posted that system-on-a-chip (SoC) powering the PS6 is finalized and is also undergoing validation tests. According to him, this is the final step in the processor development, where the design process of integrated circuits or printed circuit boards is locked up and prepared for full scale manufacturing.

Sony’s PS6 console would definitely be an improvement over the PS5 Pro console. There is a huge possibility that the console would provide technical support to run challenging AAA titles at 60fps and this would be a dream come true for most of the gamers.

Also Read:

Sony’s PS6 Release Date Leaked by a Scrapped Blade Runner Game-Rumors

Sony’s Next Gen PlayStation Portable 2 Device will Reportedly Play…

Rockstar Games is Officially Launching GTA 5 in Middle East-Preparing for GTA 6 Launch?

GTA 6 Expected to Get a Companion App Like GTA 5 and RDR2-Rumors