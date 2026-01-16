Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 16, 2026, and Unlimited Void Event-Arrival Animation, Free Diamonds and More

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab is live on the platform and the collab has been launched with the new OB52 update across the server. Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for android users and the download will take you to some new events on the platform. Also, Garena provides its users with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes in the game on a daily basis. These Redeem codes can be used by the gamers to win and grab exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds and various other in-game items in the Free Fire MAX game.

Advertisment

Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for January 16, 2026, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Also, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Faded Wheel event, Unlimited Void on the platform, and this event brings you an exclusive reward, Unlimited Void Arrival Animation.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 16, 2026

FFPLZJUDKPTJ

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFML9KGFS5LM

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF11DAKX4WHV

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFGYBGD8H1H4

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10JA1YZNYN

FF2VC3DENRF5

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF11NJN5YS3E

FFPLOJEUFHSI

FF119MB3PFA5

FFTILM659TYL

FFCMCPSJ99S3

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Unlimited Void Faded Wheel Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX has launched a new Faded Wheel Event, Unlimited Void across the server on January 16, 2026. The event will stay on the server for 12 days, and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Unlimited Void Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Unlimited Void event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Click on ‘Confirm’. Your final prize pool will now be available on your screen.

Now, you can make the first spin with 4 Free Fire MAX Diamonds (55% off).

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

Free Fire MAX Unlimited Void Faded Wheel Event- Rewards

Unlimited Void Arrival Animation

Cube Fragment x 2

Jujutsu Universal Token x 2

Jujutsu Universal Token x 5

Pet Food x 2

Jujutsu Universal Token x 1

Jujutsu Universal Token x 3

Jujutsu Universal Token x 1

Jujutsu Universal Token x 1

Jujutsu Universal Token x 10

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab brings exclusive theme-based events to the platform. You can take part in all the events and win some exclusive jujutsu rewards.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen and OB52 Update-Unlock Jujutsu and a New Character in BR/CS Gameplay

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Brings Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna Bundle-Rumors

Advertisment

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for January 15 to January 21, 2026-New Mansion Raids

GTA 6 Online Feature Leaked in a Tussle Between Rockstar Games and the Fired Employees