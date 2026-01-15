GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for January 15 to January 21, 2026-New Mansion Raids

GTA Online is getting exciting since the launch of the Mansions DLC and now it’s getting a new content update that was leaked earlier in the game files. The new content is Mansion Raids and you get to invade another player's dream home or protect a vault packed with valuables in this brand-new gameplay content for GTA 5 Online.
During its premiere week, it pays 2X GTA$ and RP, and you'll earn a GTA$200,000 bonus for winning a match. Business bonuses also continue, including double Daily Income for Nightclubs, 4X GTA$, RP, and Nightclub Goods in Business Battles, and 2X GTA$ and RP on G's Cache, plus more.
GTA Online New Content
- Mansion Raids
- Win a match of Mansion Raid to receive GTA$200,000 within 72 hours
GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete one Business Battle to receive GTA$100,000
Get 4X GTA$, RP, and Nightclub Good
- Business Battles
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- Mansion Raid
- Community Race Series
- G's Cache
- Nightclub Daily Income
Discounts (40% off)
- Nightclub Properties including upgrades and modifications
Discounts (30% off)
- Albany Cavalcade XL
- Albany Hermes
- Cheval Taipan
- Dashound
- Declasse Vigero ZX
- Karin Everon
- Obey Omnis e-GT
- Rhino Tank
- Vapid Dominator FX
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- 50% off: Railgun
- 40% off GTA+ Members: Stun Gun
FIB Priority File
- The Project Breakaway File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Pegassi Zorrusso (Top Tier)
- The Duggan Robbery: Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Standard Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Albany Cavalcade XL (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Declasse Impaler LX
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Grotti Itali GTO
- Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series four days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Kalahari, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, Dundreary Landstalker XL, LCC Avarus & Vapid Blade
- Luxury Autos: Grotti GT750 & Übermacht Sentinel XS24
- Test Track: Grotti Carbonizzare, Grotti GT500 & Grotti Stinger
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Annis Euros X32
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Wiwang Park
- Time Trial: Storm Drain
- HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands
