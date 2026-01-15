Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for January 15 to January 21, 2026-New Mansion Raids

GTA Online is getting exciting since the launch of the Mansions DLC and now it’s getting a new content update that was leaked earlier in the game files.

Neha Joshi
New Update
GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for January 15 to January 21

GTA Online Weekly Update

GTA Online is getting exciting since the launch of the Mansions DLC and now it’s getting a new content update that was leaked earlier in the game files. The new content is Mansion Raids and you get to invade another player's dream home or protect a vault packed with valuables in this brand-new gameplay content for GTA 5 Online.

During its premiere week, it pays 2X GTA$ and RP, and you'll earn a GTA$200,000 bonus for winning a match. Business bonuses also continue, including double Daily Income for Nightclubs, 4X GTA$, RP, and Nightclub Goods in Business Battles, and 2X GTA$ and RP on G's Cache, plus more.

GTA Online New Content

  • Mansion Raids
  • Win a match of Mansion Raid to receive GTA$200,000 within 72 hours

GTA Online New Update- Weekly Challenge

  • Complete one Business Battle to receive GTA$100,000

Get 4X GTA$, RP, and Nightclub Good

  • Business Battles

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • Mansion Raid
  • Community Race Series
  • G's Cache
  • Nightclub Daily Income

Discounts (40% off)

  • Nightclub Properties including upgrades and modifications

Discounts (30% off)

  • Albany Cavalcade XL
  • Albany Hermes
  • Cheval Taipan
  • Dashound
  • Declasse Vigero ZX
  • Karin Everon
  • Obey Omnis e-GT
  • Rhino Tank
  • Vapid Dominator FX
Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 50% off: Railgun
  • 40% off GTA+ Members: Stun Gun

FIB Priority File

  • The Project Breakaway File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Pegassi Zorrusso (Top Tier)
  • The Duggan Robbery: Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (Standard Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Albany Cavalcade XL (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Declasse Impaler LX
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Grotti Itali GTO
  • Place Top 2 in the LS Car Meet Series four days in a row

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Canis Kalahari, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, Dundreary Landstalker XL, LCC Avarus & Vapid Blade
  • Luxury Autos: Grotti GT750 & Übermacht Sentinel XS24
  • Test Track: Grotti Carbonizzare, Grotti GT500 & Grotti Stinger
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Annis Euros X32
Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Wiwang Park
  • Time Trial: Storm Drain
  • HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands

