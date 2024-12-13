And the Winner is GTA 6-Most Anticipated Game in The Game Awards 2024

GTA 6 seems to be living up to its hype, and after receiving the ‘Most Wanted Game’ award at the Golden Joystick Awards this year, it has won the award for the ‘Most Anticipated Game’ at The Game Awards 2024. The other nominees for the award were Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Monster Hunter Wilds. This is the 10th Anniversary of the Game Awards 2024, and the event was totally mesmerizing on all fronts. Right from some exciting announcements to some emotional reveals the ceremony was perfect in every way. Amir Satvat was awarded with the first ever game changers award in The Game Awards 2024. He has been recognized for his work in finding jobs for games developers who had been laid off in times of recession in the Games industry. Some big titles like Astro Bot and Helldivers 2 received awards in their respective categories, while some big upcoming games Sonic Racing CrossWorlds were announced in The Game Award 2024 with a fleeting teaser trailer.

The Game Awards 2024- A Big Day for GTA 6

The big news for Rockstar Games is that GTA 6 has received the award without providing any substantial information on the gameplay of the game. GTA 6 fans were looking forward to trailer 2 or some major official reveal in the event, but none of that happened. But surely there is more to come with GTA 6 winning an award even before its release.

GTA 6 Release on Track

One good thing is that with GTA 6 winning the award for the Most Anticipated Game for 2025 in the Game Awards Show 2024, its release is confirmed for the fall of 2025. GTA 6 has won the award it actually deserves, but now what the fans are waiting for is some further reveal on the game by Rockstar Games though GTA 6 trailer 2 or gameplay screenshots.

