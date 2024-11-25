GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Gets Another Moon Theory for December

GTA 6 fans were devastated after no official information was released by Rockstar on 22nd of November 2024, and the actual moon theory for November was debunked. Though some of the fans have still not lost hope and they believe that the moon theory is relevant for December 22nd, 2024 also. A fan has posted on subreddit “Why did everyone assume that the moon theory was for November? We will have the same moon phase again on December 22”. So, the fans are still hopeful that they might get some screenshots or the trailer 2 announcement on December 22nd, as the moon phase on that day is similar to the one, we had on November 22nd.

Advertisment

Most of us know about the Moon Theory for November 22, 2024, and the theory started when the fans discovered the picture of the moon in the Waning Gibbous Phase in the GTA Online Update announcement for December 2024. On 29th September 2023, Rockstar Games had teased the Moon Festival in GTA Online, where the moon in the picture was in the Waning Gibbous phase, and the date for that was shown as 1st December, 2023, and this was where the first official teaser for GTA 6 was shown to the fans. So, based on this discovery the fans believed that some major trailer 2 announcement was coming their way on the 22nd of November.

GTA 6 Moon Theory 2- How Relevant is the Theory?

So, the fans are now keeping their fingers crossed with respect to the moon theory for December, and the argument that they have put forth is “Since the moon theory for trailer 1 was (accidentally or not) right for December and not November, and both theories, the one for trailer 1 and the one for trailer 2, had AFAIK only hints for the day in the month but not the month itself. Or did I miss something?” The moon phase in the picture on which the whole GTA 6 moon theory is based, refers to only the day in the month and has no indication regarding any specific month of the year. This definitely rasies hopes for some information reveal in the month of December.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and GTA Online Winter DLC- Establishing the Connect

Rockstar Games has broken all records by not providing the fans with any further information on GTA 6, since the release of the official trailer 1. The fans are heart broken, and what they now have is leaks and rumors. Rockstar Games has always been known to drop subtle hints through Newswire or GTA Online Updates, and this actually inspires the fans to dig into the details of whatever information they have in hand.

According to GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’ “Last year, R* took advantage of Trailer 1 to boost the new GTA Online update that came out on December 12. This is what they did: - Trailer 1 announced on Dec 1 (Friday) - Trailer 1 revealed on Dec 5 (Tuesday) - GTAO update on Dec 12 (Tuesday), a week after Trailer 1”.

Advertisment

There’s one more scenario for a GTA 6 announcement this month if Rockstar follows the same pattern as last year, with the new GTAOnline update coming out on December 10.



- Trailer 2 announcement: Nov 29 (Friday)

- Trailer 2 reveal: Dec 3 (Tuesday)

- GTAO update: Dec 10 (Tuesday) pic.twitter.com/4uaiY7bWWl — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 24, 2024

If this stands true this year also, then Rockstar Games might come up with GTA 6 trailer 2 announcement or some screenshots before they release the GTA Online Winter DLC in the month of December. There are rumors that GTA Online Winter DLC will be launched in the second week of December, and this is enough to have some hopes for GTA 6 second trailer release in the month of December.

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the trailer 2 announcement or some screenshots for the game. December is a holiday season and any kind of GTA 6 update from Rockstar Games in this season will definitely spread the holiday cheer and add some spark to the season.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected in December with the GTA Online Winter DLC

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Hopes Are Alive with Rockstar’s Moon Obsession

Advertisment

PS5 Console Prices Slashed-Play GTA 6 with PS Black Friday Deals

Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event Launched-Get Isagi Team Z Bundle