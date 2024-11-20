GTA 6 Trailer 2 Rumors are Hot with its Nomination for the Most Anticipated Title

GTA 6 rumors are always on the crazier side, but this time the game has created a new record for itself by becoming the first GTA Series title that has been nominated for the Most Anticipated game of the year at ‘The Game Awards’. Most of the predictions regarding the trailer 2 release of the game have failed immensely, but the magic of the game is that it never loses its sheen. I am actually tired of exploring these leaks, which do not take you anywhere, so let’s start all this on a funny note. While scrolling through the GTA 6 leaks on subreddit, I discovered a post by the user ‘Cringe_Searcher’, who has recently posted “Rockstar is more secretive than the U.S. Government’. He has elaborated that U.S. government has had 18 leaks since 1998, while Rockstar Games has limited Leaks on upcoming GTA Series games to 11. The fact is quite funny, but if you look at it the other way round, you would say ‘Ok then GTA 6 fans are quite creative, when it comes to discovering and publishing GTA 6 leaks.’ The fans though are not at fault, as Rockstar Games stand of maintaining complete silence on GTA 6, has given wings to these vaguely elaborate leaks and rumors.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and its Nomination as the Most Anticipated Game- Exploring the Connection

The fans are still busy exploring the moon theory rumors with respect to GTA 6 trailer 2 release date on November 22, but now we have another exclusive theory that marks the expected release date of GTA 6 trailer 2 as 12th of December, 2024. So, why is 12th of December important for the GTA 6 community members? As all the GTA 6 fans would know by now that GTA 6 has been nominated for one of the “Most Anticipated Game”, at The Game Awards 2024, and the event will take place on the 12th of December 2024. Highly anticipated game and GTA 6 look like synonyms to me by now, and no wonder the game has achieved this astonishing level of success even before the release of its highly awaited trailer 2. There are other games as well that have been nominated and the list includes Death Stranding 2, Ghost of Yotei, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Monster Hunter Wilds, but GTA 6 has a charm of its own. It is actually a real winner in its genre. So, the anticipations are high that Rockstar Games might come out with some GTA 6 screenshots or trailer 2 announcement on December 12, 2024. Another theory that focuses on December release of GTA 6 trailer 2 is the GTA Online Winter DLC Update, that might arrive in the second week of December this year. The fans believe that some official GTA 6 information would be provided through the new GTA Online Update. Also, December marks the anniversary of the first GTA 6 trailer, so this also falls in line with the December release of GTA 6 trailer 2.

Does this Negate the GTA 6 Release Date Delay Rumors?

Advertisment

Yes, in a way this can be said, as a highly anticipated game for the next year would only be placed in that category, if it is set to release on time. So, if all goes perfect according to Rockstar’s plans, then GTA 6 would definitely release in the fall of 2025, for Xbox Seres X/S and PS5 consoles.

GTA 6 trailer 2 date is unknown and is an ever-evolving mystery for all the fans. Rockstar Games is known for dropping hints through their game updates, and if the tradition continues, then the trailer 2 for GTA 6 would come out in December along with some gameplay screenshots.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 6 Fans Believe that You Don’t Need PS5 Pro for Superb Performance

GTA 6 Smooth Performance on Xbox Series S is Not a Concern-Take 2 CEO

GTA 6 Realism Will Amaze Everyone, Says Former Rockstar Developer

Advertisment

PS Plus Games Catalog for this November Looks Impressive with GTA 5