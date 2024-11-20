Free Fire MAX Booyah Bling Fist Event-Win Fist Booyah Bling and M1887

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, where the publishers are actively engaged in creating and launching new and innovative events for the players. Most of the events in Free Fire MAX cater to the Luck Royale section, where the players have enough opportunity to try their luck in order to win some exclusive theme-based rewards. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched Booyah Bling Fist Luck Royale, Faded Wheel Event for the server. The event is available for the next 9 days, and the players have ample time to spin in the event for exclusive rewards like the Booyah Bling Fist and Loot Box- Superstar.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Bling Fist- Launch Date

The event was launched on 19th November, 2024 and will be available for the next 9 days on the server.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Booyah Bling Faded Wheel Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu.

Click on Booyah Bling event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Bling Event- Rewards

Fist- Booyah Bling

M4A1 wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

Loot Box- Superstar

Supply Crate

Parachute- Wasteland Frontier

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Backpack- Tophat Bunny

Weapon Attributes

M4A1 Wild Carnival

Attributes

Magazine ++

Damage +

Rate of Fire –

Vector- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

Accuracy +

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

M1887- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

Accuracy +

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

AVM- Xtreme Adventure

Accuracy +

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

P90- Xtreme Adventure

Accuracy +

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Booyah Bling Fist is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel Event. You can use your Free Fire MAX diamonds to make spins in the event and win the rewards you want.

