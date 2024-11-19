PlayStation Black Friday Deals-Price Slash Leaks for PSVR2 and PS5

Sony mostly announces some exclusive Black Friday Deals on its consoles and games every year. This year Black Friday is on 29th of November, 2024, but some of the Black Friday deals for PlayStation have been leaked. As of now the deals are for the Europe and the US region, but we might see a similar price slash in other regions of the world. Earlier this week, we had talked about the expected slash in the price of PS5 console in the US region, and along with we had discussed about PS Plus price drops in the Black Friday Season. Now, according to a reliable leaker Bilbil-kun, Sony will make a similar offer for the Europe market, and this indicates hopes for a similar price cut in various other regions on PlayStation consoles and games.

Advertisment

Black Friday Deals 2024- When Does it Start?

This year Black Friday will fall on 29th of November 2024, but the sales will start much before that. Most of the retailers open up Black Friday deals for the consumers just before Halloween, with additional deals coming every week of the month. Almost all the big retailers right from Apple to Samsung launch some of the biggest tech deals of the year in this season. Right now, we have compiled a list of expected deals for PS Plus, as seen in post on subreddit, and this will give you a fair idea of how the whole Black Friday season would look like.

Black Friday Deals on PS5

Advertisment

Sony’s advertisement has already revealed that the prices for PS5 Slim Digital Edition would be slashed by $70 in the US region. According to the leaker Bilbil-kun similar offer will be made by Sony in the Europe region with prices being slashed by retailers for the digital and standard PS5 consoles by 75 euros, from November 22 until December 12, 2024.

PSVR2 Black Friday Deals

PSVR2 is being rumored to receive a huge 200-euro discount in Europe, down to 399.99 euros from 599.99 euros.

Advertisment

Here are the leaks on PlayStation’s Black Friday Deals in Europe and the expected slash in prices:

PS5 Slim Console – Standard Edition: €474.99 instead of €549.99.

PS5 Slim Console – Digital Edition: €374.99 instead of €449.99.

PlayStation VR2 headset- 399.99 euros instead of 599.99 euros.

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Pack: (contains the PS VR2 headset + Horizon Call of the Mountain game activation code): 399.99 euros instead of 649.99 euros.

PS5 consoles are in huge demand now, partly because of the cutting-edge technology being offered by the new age consoles like the PS5 Pro, and also because of some highly anticipated games like GTA 6 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows being launched on the PS5 consoles. These Black Friday deals will definitely be an excellent opportunity for the players who are looking forward to playing all the popular titles like GTA 6 on their new PS5 console.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Could Shift to March 2025 According to Fans

GTA 6 Smooth Performance on Xbox Series S is Not a Concern-Take 2 CEO

Advertisment

GTA 6 Realism Will Amaze Everyone, Says Former Rockstar Developer

PS Plus Games Catalog for this November Looks Impressive with GTA 5

Advertisment